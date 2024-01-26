Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2024: Surge in Demand for Organic Products and Global E-Commerce Expansion - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis shows a remarkable growth in the shaving preparations market from a sizeable $0.98 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $1.09 billion in 2024, marking a robust CAGR of 11.4%. A continued upswing is projected, with the market expected to reach $1.67 billion by 2028. This forecasted growth is fueled by factors such as increasing consumer demand for organic and natural shaving products, the proliferation of e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer sales channels.

Market Innovations and Consumer Trends Drive Growth

Evidence of market vitality is seen in the flourishing men's grooming sector and a rising inclination towards personalized shaving solutions. The research underscores the significant influence of social media and advertising on consumer education in hair removal practices. With innovations in shaving products that provide cost-effective, less irritating, and more comfortable shaving experiences, the market is poised for further expansion.

E-commerce Emergence as a Game Changer for Shaving Preparations Sales

Online retail has dramatically enhanced market reach, with e-commerce sales registering a substantial increase, indicating the influential role of digital platforms in consumer purchasing behavior. This growth trend presents opportunities for new entrants and established market players to capitalize on the scope of internet sales.

Consumer Safety and Regulatory Landscape

The shaving preparations market faces strict safety and regulatory guidelines, particularly in regions like the United States, where compliance with FDA requirements is crucial. Manufacturers must navigate these regulations to ensure ingredient safety and meet consumer preferences for ethical and sustainable products.

Shaving Market Segment Insights

The research divides the market into key segments including shave foams, creams, lotions, gels, and waxes. It further categorizes the industry based on the sales channels—ranging from beauty and drug stores to specialty outlets and e-retailers—as well as end-users such as salons and individuals.

Innovations like gender-neutral shaving products and sustainable packaging are spotlighted as major trends influencing the market's future. The adoption of multi-functional products and the increasing popularity of subscription services also reflect the evolving landscape of the shaving preparations industry.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Global Market

Western Europe Holds Significant Market Share

Product Segmentation Includes Shaving Oils, Soaps, Creams, and More

Expanding Consumer Base with a Focus on Individual Usage and Salons

Analysis Provides a Macro Overview of Market Revenues and Forecasts

The global shaving preparations market report offers an all-encompassing review that is crucial for businesses looking to understand the nuances of the industry and strategize accordingly. This exhaustive research provides the necessary insights into market size, trends, and the competitive landscape, propelling informed decision-making and strategic planning for stakeholders across the sector.

End-users, investors, and key market participants can now access this latest report to stay abreast of industry developments and harness the potential for growth within the shaving preparations market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Procter & Gamble Company

L'Oréal SA

Gillette Company

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

Unilever plc

Perio Inc.

Super-Max Limited

Taylor of Old Bond Street

Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories Limited

VI-John Group

Avon Products Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Biotherm International

Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique USA Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

Roger & Gallet SA

Bulldog Skincare Limited

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Acqua di Parma

Crown Shaving Co.

Triumph & Disaster Limited

Anthony Brands LLC.

The Art of Shaving LLC.

Baxter of California

Bluebeard’s Revenge

Caswell-Massey

Dollar Shave Club Inc.

Beauty Planet AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlrm7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.