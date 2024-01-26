Psoriasis Global Market Report 2024: Market to Surge to $39.17 Billion by 2028, Middle East Poised for Rapid Growth - Long-term Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psoriasis Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The psoriasis market is undergoing significant expansion, with a trajectory that points to continuous growth from $23.87 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $39.17 billion by 2028. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% reflects this market's dynamic nature, responding to numerous drivers and trends influencing its course. Expansion within this market coincides with rising global awareness, cutting-edge therapeutic developments, and shifts within healthcare delivery systems.

This addition imparts vital statistics and insightful analyses that highlight psoriasis market segments, industry trends, and future opportunities. The accelerated growth rate and burgeoning prevalence underscore the urgency for stakeholders to understand the intricacies of this market.

Fueled by biologic therapies and the prominence of personalized medicine, the market shows an upward trend powered by medical innovation. The landscape of treatment, dominated by interleukin inhibitors and tumor necrosis factor inhibitors, evolves with the integration of artificial intelligence to refine psoriasis management.

The population affected by psoriasis worldwide reaches into the millions, reflecting the need for expansive and inclusive treatment strategies. Consumer education and healthcare access improvement are pivotal factors in this growth narrative, propelling market dimensions to new heights.

The exhaustive report provides insights into the driving forces bolstering market growth, including the advancing geriatric demographic, susceptible to exacerbating conditions that affect psoriasis. This demographic shift, amidst a backdrop of economic considerations and regulatory environments, shapes the contours of market progress.

Despite robust progress, the psoriasis market faces cost-related impediments, with treatment expenditures presenting barriers to accessibility. However, trends such as combination therapy hold the promise of enhancing the efficacy and reach of psoriasis care. Path-breaking treatments receiving regulatory nods forge pathways for treatment access and signify a market responsive to health care needs.

With a regional lens focusing on accelerated growth in the Middle East and North America's prevailing market supremacy in 2023, the report provides a meticulous geographic analysis. Particular attention is paid to countries spearheading market advancements, examining the nexus of market forces in operation.

Key Highlights

Market size surge from $23.87 billion in 2023 to $39.17 billion by 2028

Projected CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2028

Innovative therapies and rise of personalized medicine as significant trends

Growing incidence and awareness of psoriasis globally

Influence of geriatric population on market growth

Cost constraints as potential growth inhibitors

Combination therapy seen as an emerging market trend

Steady increase in worldwide regulatory approvals for new treatments

Expanded focus on North America and fast-growing Middle East region.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co. Inc.

Janssen Biotech Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

AstraZeneca Inc.

Union Chimique Belge SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Forward Pharma AS

Almirall SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Biocon Biopharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Inc.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Dermira Inc.

Galderma SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Incyte Pharmaceuticals Corp.

LEO Pharmacy

