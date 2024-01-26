Combines Global Market Report 2024: Asia-Pacific and Technological Advancements Propel Industry Expansion - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Combines Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global combines market has exhibited a robust growth trajectory with a projected increase from $25.98 billion in 2023 to an estimated $27.8 billion in 2024, according to a newly added research publication on our website. A significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% underpins this vigorous market expansion, driven by an enhanced focus on agricultural mechanization and technological innovations in combine harvester production.

Anticipating an onward and upward trend, the market size is forecasted to burgeon to $34.56 billion by 2028, at a steady CAGR of 5.6%. This optimism is buoyed by the rising emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices, resilience to climate change, precision agriculture adoption, and the integration of digital technologies – key factors contributing to the market dynamics.

Noteworthy Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

The Asia-Pacific region has distinguished itself as the most significant player in the combines market as of 2023, and this trend is expected to continue. The region's dominance is attributed to burgeoning agricultural activities, the transition from manual farming to mechanization, and considerable investments in agricultural technology.

Technological Advancements in Combine Machinery

Progress in combines machinery, such as the increasing integration of telematics, is a salient trend within the market. This development emphasizes enhanced efficiency and productivity through real-time monitoring and management of farming operations. Notable manufacturers are spearheading innovations in self-propelled combine harvesters—machines equipped to effectively harvest and process crops autonomously. Such advancements underscore the industry's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector's growing demands.

The comprehensive research encompasses vital aspects of the combines market, including an evaluation of various product types – from self-propelled to tractor-pulled and PTO-powered combines. Emphasis on different movement types, such as crawler-type and wheel-type, is also considered, alongside a thorough examination of power capacity variations within the product offerings.

The report offers invaluable insights into market regions, including North America, South America, Western and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, alongside individual country analysis for key players such as the United States, China, India, Russia, Germany, and others.

Additionally, the research delineates the combines market composition, explicitly showcasing sales of axial, transverse, and hybrid combines. Experts meticulously deduce market value, focusing on the revenue generated by organizations within the market scope, regardless of production locations.

The report aims to present a holistic view of the combines market's past, present, and future to stakeholders, industry players, and prospective entrants, thereby enabling informed decision-making and strategic positioning in the global market landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

AGCO Corporation

Claas KGaA GmbH

Yanmar America Corporation

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)

CNH Industrial N.V.

ISEKI & Co. Ltd.

Versatile

SAME DEUTZ-FAHR (SDF)

Preet Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

LOVOL Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Caterpillar Inc.

Daedong Industrial Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Limited

MASSEY FERGUSON

Zhengzhou Amisy Machinery Co. Ltd.

Pickett Equipment

Zhejiang Liulin Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd.

Rostselmash

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Xingguang Agricultural Machinery

Shandong Shifeng Group

Jiangsu Wode Group

Kuhn Group

Escorts Limited

Laverda S.p.A.

Hubei Machinery and Equipment Co. Ltd.

Goldsun (Hubei) Machinery Co. Ltd..

Laizhou Deyuan Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sampo-Rosenlew Ltd.

Parul Industries

Greaves Cotton Limited

Belarusian Autoworks

