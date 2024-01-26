Bitline by Ibanera Set to Make its European Debut at ICE London 2024

London, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitline By Ibanera, is gearing up for its debut at ICE London 2024, where Casino Industry innovation takes center stage. The anticipated event is scheduled to unfold from February 6 to 8, 2024, at the prestigious ExCeL London.

About ICE London 2024: A Stage for Innovation

ICE London 2024 stands as the epitome of global gaming and gambling, attracting industry visionaries and trailblazers. Over three dynamic days, the event will showcase groundbreaking technology, strategic insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Bitline By Ibanera: Redefining the Casino Experience

Under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Richard Jones, Bitline By Ibanera is poised to revolutionize the gaming payments landscape. The Bitline platform facilitates direct access to casino chips from cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings within physical casino environments. This innovative solution empowers cryptocurrency owners to access liquidity swiftly, without triggering taxable events, presenting a game-changing paradigm for the global casino payments industry.



In the words of Richard Jones, CEO of Bitline By Ibanera: "We are thrilled to unveil Bitline at ICE London 2024. This marks the beginning of a new era for casino payments, and we are excited about our ability to bring this technology to Europe."



Join Bitline By Ibanera at ICE London 2024 at Booth #N2140

About Bitline By Ibanera:

Bitline is the only industry provider for casino chip access directly from cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings in the physical casino environment. BitLine facilitates direct access to cryptocurrency and digital asset liquidity for digital asset owners in just minutes without creating taxable events. BitLine's payments platform can be used in casinos around the world.

About ICE London

ICE London 2024 is the premier global hub for the gaming and gambling industry, convening at ExCeL London from February 6 to 8. A catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and business growth, ICE London offers a dynamic platform where industry leaders, professionals, and solution providers connect, showcase cutting-edge technology, and explore strategic insights. This three-day event is the epicenter for driving revenues, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of gaming. Join us as we redefine possibilities in the ever-evolving landscape of the gaming and gambling industry.