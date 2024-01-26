January 26th 2024



Photocat Enters Commercial Strategic Partnership with Katepal OY Finland.

Roskilde, Denmark. January 26, 2024 – Photocat, a global leader in sustainable photocatalytic solutions, is excited to announce a commercial relation with Lempäälä Finland-based Katepal OY. This collaboration brings Photocat's full NOxOFF cutting-edge photocatalytic solutions to the forefront of the Katepal OY a leading Finnish Roofing material manufacturer of green offerings portfolio.

Key Highlights of Commercial Partnership:

Katepal OY gets license to manufacture with Photocat NOxOFF Portfolio: Katepal OY has over 40 mill Euro in annual revenue and has existed for more than 70 years. The company is known in the market for its outstanding quality which is highly endorsed by roofers in their markets. Today they export to more than 20 countries. The partnership agreement is set for 4 years until end of 2027.

Broad Market Coverage: With an offering of comprehensive green oriented products, the relation aims to reach roofers and building owners who desire to have sustainable thinking incorporated into their daily contribution to the building environment and therefore aim to reduce environmental impact.

Targeting Relevant Customers in the Nordic Markets: The collaboration extends its reach to relevant providers of sustainable building materials in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark at first. Photocat aims to contribute by offering cost effective products with impact on air pollution reduction, particularly focusing on bringing down dangerous NOx levels and help bringing countries in line with WHO recommendations which we today are far from causing unnecessary premature lives.

Agreed Minimum Sales Quantity for 2024-2027: The partnership is founded on collaboration and target flexibility for 2024. Photocat and Katepal has therefore agreed on conservative forecast giving a revenue to Photocat of 220 t€ in the contract period. Both parties have the focus on better revenue making from a mutual point of view.

Quotes from Partners:

Jesper Elsgaard, Chief Business Officer of Photocat A/S, expresses enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with Katepal OY as it is a leader in its industry. Their representation of our full portfolio aligns with our commitment to providing sustainable solutions to combat air pollution."

Mikko Pellinen, Chief Executive Officer of Katepal OY, adds: "The partnership with Photocat is an exciting venture for us. We believe in the transformative power of photocatalytic solutions, and we look forward to introducing these innovations to our clients and contributing to a more sustainable roofing landscape in the Nordics."

In conclusion:

Photocat is eager to embark on this partnership, leveraging Katepal OY, expertise to make a meaningful impact on the reduction of air pollution in the Nordics. The collaboration marks a significant step towards building a cleaner, greener future.

Our commercial partnership with Katepal. will not influence the financial performance of 2024.

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

About Katepal OY :

Katepal OY is a Finnish-based company specializing in providing cutting-edge solutions for the construction and production of roofing based on Bitumen solutions. Committed to sustainability, Katepal OY constantly seeks to introduce innovative technologies that enhance environmental performance.

