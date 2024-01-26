Change in Harvia’s Management Team: Jennifer Thayer appointed as Head of Region, North America and President of Harvia US Inc.

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 26 January 2024 at 11.00 AM EET





Harvia Plc has appointed Jennifer Thayer as Head of Region, North America and President of Harvia US Inc., and a member of the management team of Harvia Group. In her role, Thayer will be responsible for leading the North American commercial organization and driving the growth and profitability of Harvia’s business in the region. She will assume her position on 1 February 2024 and report to the CEO of Harvia Plc.

Jennifer Thayer is an experienced commercial leader with proven skills in strategic business development, people leadership, profit and loss management, and change management. Prior to Harvia, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of STG Logistics. She has also held several executive positions at Lowe’s Home Improvement, where she worked from 2004 to 2020, including as Regional Vice President with responsibility for Lowe’s business in Florida and their largest region in North Carolina. Lowe’s Home Improvement is one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world.

“North America is Harvia’s largest reported market area, and ensuring continued strong sales performance in this fast-growing market is of key importance for us. We are very glad that Jennifer Thayer is joining Team Harvia with her excellent commercial background and a convincing track record in both consumer retail as well as logistics in North America. She has proven competence in multi-channel sales and an ability to create and implement business strategies. In line with our growth plans, Jennifer also has solid experience in M&A and post-transaction integration,” says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Plc.

“Harvia is one of the leading sauna and spa companies in North America and globally. I am very excited for this opportunity to take Harvia’s business to the next level and help increase awareness of sauna and its health benefits in North America together with Harvia’s local team of professionals,” says Jennifer Thayer.

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.