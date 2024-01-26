Global Market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Report - In-Depth Analysis 2024-2045, with Spotlight on Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Construction Materials

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization 2024-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are a wide range of commercial opportunities in carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization, from aviation fuel to sportswear. This extensive report provides a detailed analysis of the growing global market for carbon utilization, forecasting growth in CO2 utilization across chemicals, fuels, polymers, building materials, agriculture and other sectors.
It assesses the addressable emissions sources by industry segment and competing carbon removal solutions while profiling key corporate players across the value chain spanning CO2 capture, CO2 conversion via thermochemical, electrochemical, catalytic and biological routes as well as mineralization concepts.
Multiple product opportunity areas are examined including synthetic hydrocarbon fuels and feedstocks, polycarbonates, polyols, industrial gases, enhanced oil recovery, yield boosting technologies, carbon nanomaterials and sustainable building products.
The report analyzes drivers, developments, investments, and challenges associated with transitioning CO2 into a viable renewable feedstock at scale. Regional market demand analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China and Rest of World geographies. Technology readiness and outlook is provided for different CO2 utilization pathways guiding research and adoption roadmaps.
Report contents include:
- Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) market overview across industrial sectors and competing removal solutions
- Global market forecasts for Carbon Utilization from 2022 to 2045 - volumes and revenues
- Analysis of CO2 conversion technologies - thermochemical, electrochemical, biological etc.
- Assessment of synthetic hydrocarbon fuels, chemicals, polymers and building materials made from captured CO2
- Analysis of CO2 reuse across agriculture, horticulture, enhanced oil recovery
- Emerging concepts around mineralization pathways for carbon removal
- Review of investments, policies, developments, partnerships, and funding
- Profiles of 80 companies across the CCUS value chain
- Evaluation of technology readiness, scalability challenges, projected adoption roadmaps
- Regional market demand analysis - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, RoW
Key Topics Covered:
1 ABBREVIATIONS
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions
3.2 CO2 as a commodity
3.3 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) as a renewable carbon feedstock
3.3.1 Chemicals
3.3.2 Fuels
3.3.3 Polymers
3.3.4 Construction materials
3.3.5 Food and feed
3.3.6 Consumer products
3.4 Meeting climate targets
3.5 Market drivers and trends
3.6 The current market and future outlook
3.7 Industry developments 2020-2024
3.8 Investments and funding
3.8.1 Venture Capital Funding
3.8.1.1 2010-2023
3.8.1.2 Carbon utilization VC deals 2022-2023
3.9 Government CCUS initiatives
3.10 Market map
3.11 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects
3.12 CCUS Value Chain
3.13 Carbon credits
3.14 CO2 utilization forecast
4 CARBON UTILIZATION
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Current market status
4.1.2 Production capacities
4.1.3 Benefits of carbon utilization
4.1.4 Market challenges
4.2 Co2 utilization pathways
5 TRANSFORMATION PROCESSES
5.1 Thermochemical
5.1.1 Process overview
5.1.2 Plasma-assisted CO2 conversion
5.2 Electrochemical conversion of CO2
5.3 Photocatalytic and photothermal catalytic conversion of CO2
5.4 Catalytic conversion of CO2
5.5 Biological conversion of CO2
5.6 Copolymerization of CO2
5.7 Mineral carbonation
6 CO2-DERIVED PRODUCTS
6.1 Fuels
6.2 Chemicals, Plastics & Polymers
6.3 Construction materials
6.4 CO2 Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting
6.5 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery
6.6 Enhanced mineralization
