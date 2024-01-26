Lithium Mining Global Market Report: 2022-2023 Data with Projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Mining: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lithium industry is growing due to many technological advances over the past three decades. In the last decade, the lithium-ion battery, in particular, has driven the lithium mining market to new peaks, due to its becoming a critical component in EVs as well as smartphones. Due to the growing demand for lithium products, lithium production is expected to double by the end of 2028. The market is also being propelled by declines in the cost and improved performance of lithium-ion batteries.
The report discusses the two source types of lithium mining, such as brine and hard rock. It analyzes the leading players in the market as well as market trends. Emerging technologies and trends are reviewed. Because this is a global study, the publisher analyzed domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.
The market segments of the report are focused on the technical and commercial aspects of lithium mining activities with respect to two product types: lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. The report also covers the policy and regulatory framework for lithium mining that mining companies adhere to in order to maintain environmental sustainability and to comply with government regulations.
The report analyzes the global market by region as well as country, with forecasts from 2023 through 2028. The report surveys the competitive landscape of the lithium mining industry, and profiles key market players.
The Report Includes
- 48 data tables and 49 additional tables
- An overview of the current and future global markets for lithium mining
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global lithium mining market, and corresponding market share analysis by source type, product type, end-user industry and geographic region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the major market dynamics, technological trends, policies and regulatory frameworks for lithium mining and future prospects
- Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on the lithium mining industry
- Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in lithium mining market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, the future of ESG, case studies, and the ESG practices followed by lithium mining companies
- Overview of the major vendors, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, M&A deals and venture fundings
- Profiles of the leading global players
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Pricing Analysis
- Market Potential
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Sales of EVs
- Government Investment in Lithium Mining
- Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics
- More Economical and Efficient EV Batteries
- Environmentally Friendly Applications of Lithium
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Business Expansion Activities
- Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources
- Porter's Five Forces Model
- SWOT Analysis
- Lithium Mining Supply Chain
- Impact of Israel-Palestine Conflict
- Climate Policies and Regulation
- Environmental Impact of Lithium Mining
- The Paris Agreement
- European Green Deal
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Direct Lithium Extraction
- Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Auto Manufacturers' Attempt to Ensure a Secure Supply of Lithium
Chapter 6 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Source Type
- Brine Lithium Mining
- Hard Rock Lithium Mining
Chapter 7 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Product Type
- Lithium Carbonate
- Lithium Hydroxide
Chapter 8 Global Market for Lithium Mining by End Use
- Batteries
- Lithium-Manganese Oxide
- Lithium-Cobalt Oxide
- Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide
- Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
- Lithium-Titanate Oxide
- Developments in Lithium-ion Batteries
- Glass and Ceramics
- Lubricants and Grease
- Polymers
- Flux Powders
- Other End Uses
Chapter 9 Global Market for Lithium Mining by Region
- APAC Market for Lithium Mining
- South American Market for Lithium Mining
- EMEA Market for Lithium Mining
- North American Market for Lithium Mining
Chapter 10 Sustainability in the Lithium Mining Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Lithium Mining Industry
- ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Lithium Mining Industry
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk, Exposure and Management Scales
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Carbon Neutrality
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
- Global Competitive Landscape
- Companies in the Lithium Battery Market
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Albemarle
- Allkem
- Ganfeng Lithium
- Lithium Americas
- Livent
- Mineral Resources
- Pilbara Minerals
- Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group
- SQM
- Tianqi Lithium Industry
