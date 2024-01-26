RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-01-26
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.245 %
|Lowest yield
|2.238 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.254 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|42.86
|Auction date
|2024-01-26
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,650
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.193 %
|Lowest yield
|2.193 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.193 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-01-26
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,700
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|2.201 %
|Lowest yield
|2.193 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.214 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|75.00