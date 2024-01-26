RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-01-26
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,000
Volume sold, SEK mln700 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.245 %
Lowest yield2.238 %
Highest accepted yield2.254 %
% accepted at highest yield       42.86 

 

Auction date2024-01-26
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,650 
Volume sold, SEK mln700 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.193 %
Lowest yield2.193 %
Highest accepted yield2.193 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 


Auction date2024-01-26
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,700 
Volume sold, SEK mln700 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.201 %
Lowest yield2.193 %
Highest accepted yield2.214 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00 

 

 

 