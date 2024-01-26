Global Tissue Expanders Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Robust CAGR in Healthcare Sector Through 2030

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Expanders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Shape (Anatomical, Round, Rectangular), End-use (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tissue expanders market size is expected to reach USD 10,68.3 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to an increase in the number of reconstruction surgeries.







Growing concern among people regarding their physical appearance has led to the rapid growth of the tissue expanders market. In the U.S., over 102,200 breast reconstruction procedures were performed in 2014, which showcase a 7% rise from the previous year, as estimated by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In addition, cleft lip surgeries that are prevalent among the pediatric population also require tissue expanders. Thus, the rise in the number of these surgeries has led to a huge growth in this market.



According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the percentage of women undergoing mastectomy procedures has increased by 36% from 2005 to 2013. Thus, a growing number of mastectomies is anticipated to drive the demand for tissue expanders. In addition, burns and road accidents result in severe scars or deformities, which most often require surgical treatment. Hence, there is a steep rise in the number of reconstructive surgeries that make use of tissue expanders for such severe scars or deformities, which aids in market growth.



Tissue Expanders Report Highlights

In 2022, breast reconstruction held the largest market share owing to a large number of breast reconstruction surgeries performed

Forehead skin and scalp reconstruction is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the increase in the number of cicatricial alopecia cases

Round-shaped expanders are expected to display the fastest growth over the forecast period due to a lower risk of expander ripples through the skin

Cosmetology clinics are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the huge demand for specialty clinics for reconstructive procedures

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to an increase in the number of reconstruction surgical procedures being conducted in this region

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increase in road accidents and trauma cases in this region and developing healthcare infrastructure

Some of the major companies in the market are Mentor Worldwide LLC; Sientra, Inc.; Allergan; GROUPE SEBBIN SAS; Eurosilicone; and KOKEN CO., LTD.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $649.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1068.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Tissue Expanders Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Tissue Expanders Market Analysis Tools





Chapter 4. Tissue Expanders Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Tissue Expanders Market, By Application: Key Takeaways

4.2. Tissue Expanders Market: Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Breast Reconstruction

4.3.2. Two-stage breast reconstruction

4.3.3. Single-stage breast reconstruction

4.4. Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction

4.5. Face and Neck Reconstruction



Chapter 5. Tissue Expanders Market: Shape Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Tissue Expanders Market, By Shape: Key Takeaways

5.2. Tissue Expanders Market: Shape Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Anatomical

5.4. Round

5.5. Rectangular

5.6. Crescent



Chapter 6. Tissue Expanders Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Tissue Expanders Market, By End-use: Key Takeaways

6.2. Tissue Expanders Market: End-use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Cosmetology clinics

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical centers



Chapter 7. Tissue Expanders Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Tissue Expanders Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Mentor Worldwide

PMT Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Sebbin

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material

KOKEN .

GC Aesthetics

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q0xka

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment