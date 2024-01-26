India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Pakka, Thooshan, Qudrat, Varsya Eco, Bio Box India, Pappco Greenware & Mahalaxmi Flexible Packaging

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Tableware, Packaging Products), Raw Material, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India biodegradable tableware & packaging products market size is expected to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The growing interest in switching to biodegradable tableware can be attributed to increased efforts by companies and governments to spread awareness about the adverse impacts of plastic-based products, both during consumption and decomposition. The nationwide ban on the production, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and usage of specific single-use plastic items has spurred major demand for biodegradable tableware and packaging products in India.







The distribution model for biodegradable tableware and packaging products in India is said to have a significant impact on the market's performance. Companies in the industry adopt a dual approach, utilizing both offline and online distribution channels. Offline channels involve partnerships with distributors and wholesalers to expand retail distribution nationally. One of the prominent sales channels within the industry is the mono-brand or independent biodegradable tableware & packaging product stores.



ISO standards along with other certifications play a crucial role in ensuring safety, reliability, and quality of products in the India market for biodegradable tableware and packaging products. Many manufacturers hold certifications in ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 9001 for quality management, and ISO 22000:2005 for food safety, underlining their commitment to meeting these international standards.



A report released by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), a division of the Indian government, reveals that consumer preferences and sustainability concerns are undergoing rapid transformation. Over half of consumers, constituting 52%, express a sense of emotional attachment to products or organizations seen as environmentally conscious. This shift underscores not only the increasing significance of sustainable packaging and tableware but also underscores the influence of sustainability on consumer purchasing choices.



In the food industry, there is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable products. Many restaurants have transitioned to exclusively using disposable plates, glasses, and utensils to eliminate the need for washing previously handled items. In addition, single-use disposable menus have replaced traditional ones, and condiment dispensers like salt and pepper shakers, as well as ketchup and mustard bottles, have been removed from tables. Now, salt and pepper are offered in small paper packets, while ketchup and mustard are provided on a plate, and poured from a larger container.



Packaging products are forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. In the Indian food & beverage and food service industries, there's a growing trend of using biodegradable packaging. Products such as cutlery, cups, straws, containers, boxes, clamshells, and many more products used for dining and preserving purposes are boosting the demand for biodegradable products in India.

Paper tableware and packaging products is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Paper-based biodegradable tableware is lightweight and durable, with the capacity for multiple uses before disposal. This makes them highly suitable for catering services, outdoor events, and gatherings, where their reusability adds value while retaining the convenience of disposability.

Demand for tableware and packaging products in Southern India is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR. High food delivery orders in Southern metropolitan cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad have led to increased demand for biodegradable cutlery and packaging to address plastic waste concerns.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Regional Outlook



Chapter 3. India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Variables & Trends

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market: Type Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type (USD Million)

5.2.1. Biodegradable tableware

5.2.2. Biodegradable packaging products



Chapter 6. India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market: Raw Material Analysis & Estimates

6.1. Raw Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market Estimates & Forecast, By Raw Material (USD Million)

6.2.1. Wood

6.2.2. Bamboo

6.2.3. Paper

6.2.4. Bioplastic

6.2.5. Bagasse

6.2.6. Others



Chapter 7. India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. India Biodegradable Tableware & Packaging Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Pakka Limited

Thooshan

Qudrat

Varsya Eco

Tamul Plates Marketing Private Limited

Bio Box India

Pappco Greenware

Earthsoul Bio Products LLP

Aspire Packaging

Mahalaxmi Flexible Packaging

