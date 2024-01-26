Personal Computers Global Market Report 2024: Strong Growth Led by Asia-Pacific Expansion and Esports Surge - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Computers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global personal computers market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory, as revealed by the latest comprehensive research publication, which highlights Asia-Pacific as the largest and fastest-growing region. The new research underscores the market's expansion from $204.09 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $267.71 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.0%. This growth is fueled by the persistent demand for personal computing in various sectors, including the esports industry, which is projected to be a key driver in the coming years.

Technological Innovations and Remote Work Propel Market Growth

The personal computers industry is undergoing significant transformations due to technological innovations and the integration of advanced processor chips. Major players in the market are contributing to this development by launching the 12th generation of processor chips aiming to enhance performance across various applications. In addition, the sustained emphasis on remote work and hybrid work models continues to expand the market's reach, with portable and high-performance PCs being in high demand for professional and personal use.

Esports Popularity Signals Increased Demand for High-Performance PCs

The esports ecosystem, demanding high-performance computing for gaming, streaming, and event organization, serves as a primary catalyst for personal computers sales. With the esports industry's projected increase to billions by the end of the decade, PCs remain essential for the competitive gaming sector's infrastructure and the growing community.

Market Dynamics and Key Trends

Persistence of remote work and learning models driving PC adoption.

Rising prominence of gaming, streaming, and content creation applications.

Innovations in personal computing, including portable all-in-one PCs catering to the need for mobility.

Asia-Pacific's dominant market position with a high growth forecast.

The market research publication provides an in-depth analysis of the global personal computers industry, including information on market size, regional shares, and market segmentation. It also discusses the trends, opportunities, and the dynamics of market growth that industry stakeholders can anticipate in the near future. While exploring the comprehensive findings of the personal computers market research, readers are equipped with crucial insights to strategize and adapt to the changing technological landscape.

Focus on Consumer Preferences and Advanced Computing Solutions

Recognizing the shift in consumer preferences towards laptops for their portability and efficiency, the report examines the competitive dynamics within the personal computers market. At the same time, the industry is witnessing the introduction of pioneering products like the Envy Move, an all-in-one wireless PC designed to enhance user mobility, cater to well-being, and support demanding applications with the latest generation Intel Core processors.

The personal computers market research is an essential tool for understanding the driving forces behind the market's growth, the product categories that dominate, and the regional markets' performances. It provides a thorough examination of the fundamental aspects of the industry, offering businesses, investors, and other stakeholders valuable insights necessary for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Key Market Players and Regional Insights



The publication identifies leading companies shaping the personal computers market, including global giants such as Dell Inc., HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Apple among others. These corporations are at the forefront of offering cutting-edge technology to meet the increasing demand for efficient and powerful personal computing devices.

With special focus on regional markets, Asia-Pacific's emergence as the market leader underscores the region's pivotal role in the personal computing landscape. As the market evolves, trends such as the growing number of internet users, the integration of PCs with smart ecosystems, and the surge in Esports are all expected to impact future market dynamics globally.



