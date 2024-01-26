Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Poised for Growth, Targeting USD 8.87 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis reflects a burgeoning Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market, valuing at USD 6.55 billion. With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83%, the market is projected to escalate to an impressive USD 8.87 billion by 2028.

This growth is attributed to increasing semiconductor sales and the expansion of consumer electronics, automotive industries, and the ever-growing demand for connected devices.

Emerging Technologies and North American Market Fuel Semiconductor IP Expansion

The Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) market stands at the cusp of a significant revolution powered by the emerging global adoption of consumer devices and a demand for sophisticated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designs. As the complexity of SoCs surges, the need for specialized intellectual property to drive innovation in semiconductor manufacturing has never been more vital.

Rapid Development in Consumer Electronics: A Key Market Driver



Consumer Electronics is pegged as the largest end-user vertical with semiconductors playing a critical role in the development and functionality of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices. The shift towards multifunctional consumer electronics demands a robust architecture, wherein the SIP market plays a pivotal role, ensuring compatibility with high data rates, miniaturization, support for array wireless technologies, and energy efficiency.

Smartphones continue to be a significant growth aspect with projections from Ericsson indicating smartphone mobile network subscriptions rising from 6.42 billion in 2022 to 7.74 billion by 2028.

The advent of octa-core processors in handheld devices has spurred growth in the multi-core processor market, further empowering the semiconductor IP market.

North America Spearheads Market Share with Strategic Investments



North America, especially the United States, holds a commanding share in the semiconductor IP market, catalyzed by investments from both private and public sectors. The presence of market-leading vendors coupled with government efforts to nurture the semiconductor sector adds robust momentum to market growth. Key trends include:

Consolidation and strategic partnerships among prominent players are shaping the industry landscape, such as the collaboration between Synopsys Inc. and Samsung Foundry.

Innovation in the Canadian semiconductor IP sector is witnessing a surge with industry-academia partnerships poised to solidify its global positioning.

Fragmented Market with Focus on Strategic Alliances and Product Innovation



The Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market landscape is diversified with heavyweight players and emerging entities contributing to a wellspring of innovation. The current market trajectory points towards strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions, with an ongoing emphasis on product advancement to sustain competitive advantage. In recent developments:

Faraday Technology Corporation has unveiled a complete SerDes solution, heightening their market presence.

Synopsys Inc.'s continued partnership with Samsung Foundry underscores the commitment to deliver cutting-edge IP solutions across semiconductor operative processes

In conclusion, while design complexities and the COVID-19 pandemic presented formidable challenges, industry precautionary measures and government support across the globe hint at an industry poised for a strong rebound. The semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market stands strong, fueled by relentless demand in consumer electronics and strategic advancements in North America and across the world.



