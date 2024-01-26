Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Surpass USD 1.59 trillion by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3PL Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market, a critical component of global supply chain management, is experiencing a significant ascension with the market size estimated at USD 1.22 trillion in 2023, on track to reach approximately USD 1.59 trillion by 2028. Future projections indicate a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.



Emergence of E-commerce as a Key Market Driver

The surge in order fulfillment services, combined with comprehensive end-to-end pickup and delivery solutions, are the main facets propelling the market forward. With the rapid acceleration of the e-commerce sector, the dependency on 3PL services for managing intricate logistics operations is growing exponentially. These third-party providers are extending essential support for businesses grappling with changing consumer demands and navigating the complexities of modern supply chains.

Operational Insights and Technology Integration Shaping the Future

Increasing e-commerce sales continues to be a primary catalyst for market expansion, driving demand for innovative logistics and fulfillment solutions.

Advancements in technology are integral in reshaping logistics, offering the potential to decrease the overall cost of end-to-end logistics on a global scale.

Analytics and data science capabilities are becoming increasingly important, with a rising need for third-party logistics providers to offer detailed analytics expertise, enhancing transparency across supply chains.

Last-mile delivery services have shifted to the forefront, becoming a defining factor for customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. The strategic positioning of fulfillment hubs near urban centers is one example of the sector adapting to meet these demands.

Warehouse management systems and their integration with ERP and CRM platforms are pivotal in optimizing logistics operations, thereby ensuring efficient goods flow from production to end customer delivery.

E-commerce Returns and Omni-channel Logistics Amplifying Growth

With e-commerce's inevitable rise, shippers are increasingly partnering with 3PL providers to navigate the hurdles of supply chain disruptions, labor challenges, transportation complexities, and other persisting issues. The value of robust return processes and the delivery of omni-channel logistics services is bringing 3PL providers to the spotlight as they offer automation and flexible solutions, further magnifying the market’s growth potential.

Competitive Landscape of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market is characterized by a competitive and fragmented landscape, witnessing strategic collaborations and alliances among key players. This trend is a testament to the industry's commitment to expanding capabilities and meeting the dynamic needs of clients worldwide. Notable market players are exploring innovative strategies to claim a competitive edge while embracing technology to streamline operations and reduce costs.

These developments encompass a comprehensive overview of the evolving Third-Party Logistics (3PL) landscape, reflecting the market's adaptability and its alignment with modern business imperatives. The industry's growth trajectory is set to redefine logistics management and drive forward global commerce efficiency.

The latest analysis reflects a meticulous compilation of marketplace trends, potential growth opportunities, and intricate details pertinent to the logistics sector—enabling stakeholders to make well-informed strategic decisions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agility Logistics

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL

Nippon Express

Yusen Logistics

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

AmeriCold Logistics

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne+Nagel Inc.

MAERSK

DSV

Panalpina

Geodis*

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87gbw2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments