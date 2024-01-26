ICU Beds Global Market Report 2024: Strong Growth and Technological Advancements in Healthcare - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICU Beds Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent ICU Beds Global Market Report for 2024 has indicated robust expansion, with the market projected to rise from a value of $2.02 billion in 2023 to $2.9 billion by the year 2028. This phenomenal growth, charting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, underscores the increasing demand for critical care services, bolstered by an aging global population and continuous technological advancements within the healthcare sector.

Fueling this market growth is the widespread development of healthcare infrastructure and the intensifying need to prepare for pandemic responses. The ICU beds market sees considerable contributions from electric, semi-electric, and manual beds, each catering to the complex demands of various intensive care units such as pediatric, neonatal, cardiac, and surgical, among others. The broad applicability of these beds spans general hospitals, specialized facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers, cementing their importance in the healthcare landscape.

Regional Market Insights

North America holds the predominant share of the ICU beds market due to significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and technological innovations. Following closely is Western Europe, with both regions seen as key players in driving advancements and adoption of sophisticated critical care solutions. As the industry forays into the future, the rise in hospital numbers and smart bed technologies are expected to further boost market dynamics, providing more effective patient care and efficient healthcare management.

Pandemic-Driven Demand and Technological Innovations

With repeated outbreaks like COVID-19 pressuring healthcare systems globally, there is an indispensable need for expanded ICU capacity to manage the spike in critical cases. This situation has heightened the prominence of ICU beds, with even developed countries struggling to meet the demand during peak periods. The bed shortages underscore the urgent requirement for increased production and distribution, particularly in developing regions like China and India, where ICU bed availability is significantly lower per 10,000 individuals than in more developed nations.

Smart Beds and Market Players

The emergence of smart beds marks a cutting-edge trend in the ICU beds ecosystem, offering advanced features such as automated patient monitoring and support for early mobility protocols. Leading market players are focusing on multifunctional ICU beds equipped with the latest technologies to ensure patient comfort and enhance the effectiveness of care in critical conditions. The report features detailed analysis and insights into these innovations and the strategies adopted by key industry players to navigate and capitalize on the market's growth potential.

Market Challenges

Despite promising growth, the market faces challenges related to the high costs of ICU beds, which pose financial strains on healthcare systems and patients. The expensive nature of specialized ICU beds, which often cost multiple times more than general ward beds, can impede access, especially in low-resource settings.

The ICU Beds Global Market Report provides an exhaustive analysis that aims to inform stakeholders about the current trends, growth factors, regional market insights, and the future outlook of the ICU Beds industry. It serves as an essential resource for entities operating or intending to venture into the ICU beds space, offering valuable strategic insights to thrive in this rapidly evolving market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd.

Joerns Healthcare LLC

LINET Group SE

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co KG

Hebei Pukang Medical Instruments Co Ltd.

Malvestio SpA

Umano Medical Inc.

Favero Health Projects Ltd.

Gendron Inc.

Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

Drive Medical Limited

Medline Industries Inc.

Merivaara Corp

Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

Savion Industries Ltd.

Nitrocare Medical Bed

Haelvoet NV

Nexus Medical LLC

Proma Reha Ltd.

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co Ltd.

Antano Group S.R.L

Novum Medical Products Inc.

Integrity Medical Solutions Inc.

Missaglia SpA

Besco Medical Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrejbx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.