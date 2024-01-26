Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach USD 133.97 Billion by 2028, Driven by Advanced Packaging Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Packaging Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor packaging market continues to witness robust growth, with estimates projecting the market value to surge from USD 95.40 billion in 2023 to USD 133.97 billion by 2028. This notable expansion, registering a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period, is primarily fueled by advancements in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G technologies.



Emergence of Advanced Packaging Solutions

As the semiconductor industry faces the deceleration of Moore’s Law, major industry players like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung are intensifying their R&D efforts in devices smaller than 2nm nodes. This pursuit of miniaturization heralds a new era for advanced packaging, which is now a critical component in enhancing product value and addressing the increasing performance demands of modern electronics.

High-Performance Computing and IoT Driving Growth

The incessant demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth computing with low latency and power consumption has set the stage for advanced packaging technologies to thrive. These technologies are particularly poised to benefit from emerging trends in high-performance computing, 5G, and IoT landscapes, presenting a significant growth opportunity for semiconductor packaging vendors.

Sales Surge in Computing and Electrification Sectors

Significant sales growth in semiconductor packaging has been observed among industry giants, driven by an increased appetite for high-performance computing and devices enabled by IoT and 5G. The automotive sector, too, is contributing to this upward trend as it shifts towards vehicle electrification, sparked by global sustainability initiatives.

Consumer Electronics Dominate Market Share

The impetus for advanced semiconductor packaging also emanates from the consumer electronics sector, which stands to benefit substantially from the deployment of 5G technology. The need for higher device power efficiency and complex functionalities portends an increase in the consumption of semiconductor packaging solutions in this segment.

Asia Pacific: A Hub of Growth and Innovation

With its high concentration of semiconductor manufacturers and burgeoning consumer electronics market, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for semiconductor packaging. Investments in domestic IC industries, particularly in China, and the region's pronounced focus on developing high-volume semiconductor production, are catalysts for this anticipated market dominance.

Semiconductor Packaging Industry Dynamics

The market landscape for semiconductor packaging is moderately fragmented with several key players leveraging strategies like product innovation and strategic partnerships to cement their market positions. These entities are geared up to harness the potential of new market segments, especially those evolving within Consumer Electronics and Automotive industries.

The integration of advanced semiconductor packaging is not just a trend; it's a strategic necessity for companies looking to stay competitive in an evolving global tech landscape. As the industry braces for transformative growth fueled by technological breakthroughs, stakeholders are keenly observing market dynamics to realign their strategic imperatives accordingly.

Key Takeaway

The semiconductor packaging market is on a steadfast ascent, propelled by innovation and the ever-growing demands of consumer electronics, high-performance computing, and automotive electrification. With advanced packaging technologies at the forefront, the market is set to reach new heights, offering a robust outlook for the foreseeable future.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASE Group

Amkor Technology

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd (JCET)

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil)

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited

UTAC Group

Chipmos Technologies Inc

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Unisem (M) Berhad

Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g669d1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments