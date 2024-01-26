Antenna Market Set to Surge at 7.85% CAGR, Growing Demand for Wireless Communication and Smart Cities to Fuel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antenna Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Antenna Market is poised for remarkable growth, with a forecasted increase from USD 21.76 billion in 2023 to USD 31.75 billion by 2028. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.85% during the forecast period. A recently published research publication, which is now available on our website, provides an in-depth analysis of the market's size, share, trends, and growth outlook.



Key Highlights of the report reveal the driving forces behind the market's acceleration are the burgeoning wireless communication sector and the expansion of internet usage. The development of smart cities, advancements in automotive technologies such as ADAS vehicles, and increasing satellite communications are also contributing to the market's uptrend.

Satellite communications play a significant role in the market's progress, with the US Space Force's (USSF) USD 6.8 billion satellite control network exemplifying the trend. Smart cities also heavily rely on antennas for consistent wireless connectivity, further invigorating the market growth.

On the product front, mobile Phones are projected to dominate the Antenna Market as the largest segment. This is fueled by the rapid escalation in mobile internet subscribers and the strategic deployment of 5G networks globally.

In the Asia Pacific region, a substantial growth trajectory is expected, thanks to advancements in IoT, in-car entertainment, and the technology's continual innovation. Leading manufacturers from the Asia Pacific are spearheading the creation of antenna solutions across an array of industries including healthcare, automotive, and cellular communications.

The Antenna Industry Overview points towards a fragmented market landscape with major players such as Molex LLC, Amphenol Corporation, Airgain Inc., and others employing strategic initiatives to reinforce market standing. For example, Amphenol Airwave Communication Electronics Co. Ltd.'s partnership with NuCurrent will address the industry's demand for the new Qi2 wireless power standard. TE Connectivity's recent addition of cellular adhesive FPC antennas for 5G and IoT applications is indicative of the market's innovation vector.

5G Adoption : Accelerated adoption of 5G networks and technologies, necessitating improved antenna systems for mobile phone and network infrastructure.

: Accelerated adoption of 5G networks and technologies, necessitating improved antenna systems for mobile phone and network infrastructure. Smart City Infrastructure : Surging implementation of connected devices and IoT in smart cities, driving demand for efficient antenna solutions.

: Surging implementation of connected devices and IoT in smart cities, driving demand for efficient antenna solutions. Asia Pacific Growth: The region's increasing role in the advancement of industries and consumer electronics requiring advanced antenna solutions.

This report comes with additional analytical support and is packed with insights to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and potential market avenues.

With the latest industry data, strategic analysis, and forward-looking insights, this research is an invaluable tool for businesses and investors seeking to navigate the dynamically evolving Antenna Market landscape.

