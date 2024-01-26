OSAT Market Set to Reach USD 64.01 Billion by 2028 with Strong Growth in Automotive Applications and South Korean Semiconductor Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OSAT Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (OSAT) Market is poised for notable growth, with forecasts indicating an increase from USD 43.36 billion in 2023 to USD 64.01 billion by 2028. This market, critical for the semiconductor industry's supply chain, is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10% over the five-year forecast period.



The OSAT market is experiencing a significant uptick in momentum due to the incessant growth in the semiconductor sector, propelled by new investments in chip production and advancements in technology. This market's expansion is fueled by increasing demands for semiconductor components across various applications, not least within the high-growth automotive sector and in technologically innovative regions like South Korea.

Key Market Dynamics:

Third-party Integrated Circuit packaging and testing is a crucial step for semiconductor devices before they hit the market.

Semiconductor companies like Intel, AMD, and Nvidia often rely on OSAT firms to perform assembly and test services, ensuring faster processing and higher device performance.

OSAT vendors face challenges from advanced manufacturing nodes and miniaturization trends, which complicate the packaging and testing processes.

Competition from fully integrated manufacturers that are beginning to include advanced packaging solutions poses a potential threat to OSAT vendors.

Segmental Growth Highlights:

A strong emphasis on the automotive segment has been observed, with rapid advancements and increased complexity in automotive chips for autonomous and electric vehicles driving the need for sophisticated OSAT services.

The evolving landscape of electric vehicle (EV) sales is further reinforcing the demand for advanced semiconductor assembly and testing services.

Regional Spotlight – South Korea:

South Korea stands as a significant contributor to the global demand for OSAT services, thanks to home-grown giants like Samsung and SK Hynix.

The country's government-backed initiatives towards smart manufacturing, along with substantial investments in 5G technology, are poised to bolster the OSAT market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The marketplace is fragmented with renowned players such as ASE Technology Holding Co., Amkor Technology Inc., and Powertech Technology Inc. leading the pack.

Strategic alliances, technological advancements, and M&A are common strategies adopted by these players to secure a competitive edge.

With a comprehensive analysis and strategic insights, this latest market study stands as an essential resource for stakeholders in the semiconductor assembly and test services industry. As businesses and investors navigate through the intricacies of the OSAT market, critical developments, such as those occurring in automotive applications and geographies like South Korea, will remain focal to understanding the trajectory of this robust and ever-evolving industry.

The report reflects in-depth insights into the market trends, drivers, and challenges shaping the future of the OSAT industry. For stakeholders and decision-makers within the semiconductor space, this analysis provides a barometer for the current market climate and a forecast for opportunities on the horizon.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd

Amkor Technology Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

UTAC Holdings Ltd

Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd

Tongfu Microelectronics Co.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Hana Micron Inc.

Integrated Micro-electronics Inc.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd

