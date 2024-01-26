Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2024: Robust Growth Projected - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Projected robust growth from $239.38 billion in 2024 to $327.79 billion by 2028, with a strong CAGR of 8.2%.

The emergence of sustainable innovation and growth in the automobile industry propels the technical textiles market to new heights, as revealed by the latest comprehensive global market report added to our esteemed collection of research publications. This in-depth analysis offers a look into the future of the industry, forecasting considerable expansion due to technological advancements and an upturn in demand across various sectors.

Driven by natural and synthetic fiber developments, the technical textiles industry stands at the cusp of transformation with Asia-Pacific leading the way. The region's ascent as a major player is evident through significant investments in technical textiles, driven by the modernization of infrastructure and military initiatives. With an enhanced focus on eco-friendly materials and smarter textile solutions, the realm of technical textiles is witnessing a fascinating era of innovation and market growth.

Amongst the myriad of applications, the increased global attention to medical apparel and hygiene products, aligned with heightened safety measures, has catalyzed the technical textiles market expansion. Similarly, the uptick in military expenditures globally underscores the rising demand for ballistic armors, further fueling the industry's growth trajectory.

The global report delineates the key market segments, extending from transport textiles and medical applications to industrial components and military use, offering discerning insights into the myriad of opportunities within these sectors. Additionally, the integration of emergent technologies such as nanotechnology, 3D printing, and biodegradable materials is heralded as major trends poised to redefine the technical textile landscape.

Key Findings from the Report:

Astute analysis of the role played by sustainability, infrastructure development, and advancements in smart textiles.

Technological innovations, such as interconnected biometric garments, are set to revolutionize the industry.

Prominent companies are focusing on product innovation to elevate their portfolios with sustainable options.

Market consolidation through strategic acquisitions, exemplified by COISNE et LAMBERT's acquisition of Infinity Group.

The continuous quest for improved protection, performance, and sustainability remains a cornerstone of the technical textiles sector. Noteworthy is the shift towards sustainable textiles, influencing manufacturers to adopt recycled and bio-based materials, striving to mitigate the environmental footprint of their production processes. As the technical textiles market evolves, major players are investing substantially in R&D to stay ahead of the curve.

With a multitude of applications, ranging from intricate medical materials to cutting-edge automotive components, the potential for growth is unlimited. This meticulous market research report provides a panoramic snapshot, enabling stakeholders, investors, and industry aficionados to grasp the intricacies and dynamics of the technical textiles sector.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Asahi Kasei Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Global Group Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Freudenberg & Co KG

Low & Bonar Group plc.

Huntsman Corporation.

Toyobo Co Ltd.

Milliken & Company

SRF Limited

International Textile Group Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter & Gamble Company

SKAPS Industries

Baltex

Johns Manville Corporation

Companhia Providência Indústria e Comércio

Fiberweb PLC

Strata Geosystems Pvt. Ltd.

The TWE Group GmbH

Lanxess AG

Ibena Textilewerke GmbH

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Duvaltex Inc.

Hindoostan Mills Company Limited

GSE Environmental Inc.

Polymer Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbkyme

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.