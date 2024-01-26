Asset Tracking Market Poised for Remarkable Growth; Manufacturing Largest End-user and North American Region Takes Lead

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business landscape is set to be revolutionized with the latest findings from a comprehensive market analysis on asset tracking, predicting an exponential climb in market size from USD 20.37 billion in 2023 to USD 38.05 billion by 2028. This remarkable surge, registering a compound annual growth rate of 13.91% over the forecast period, is a testament to the critical role asset management and tracking solutions play in today’s digitally driven environments.



Advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technology have facilitated economical and efficient asset-tracking solutions, particularly resonant within sectors such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. The report uncovers how these technologies ensure real-time monitoring of high-value equipment, significantly elevating operational efficiencies and patient care standards.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the essential nature of asset-tracking systems. The ability to track medical equipment in real-time became not just a matter of operational efficiency but a lifesaving tool as well. Post-pandemic, the demand for asset-tracking technologies sees continued growth driven by IoT proliferation, manifesting in a variety of industry verticals.

Asset Tracking Market Trends

Manufacturing Emerges as the Forefront of Adoption

Industry 4.0 and smart factories spell a new dawn for the manufacturing sector, making asset tracking systems indispensable. With real-time tracking of goods from raw materials to finished products, data-driven decision-making streamlines logistics and reduces stockouts, propelling the market into an era of unparalleled growth and efficiency.

North America: The Epicenter of Innovation and Growth

North America continues to dominate the market, with the United States and Canada at the helm, responding proactively to logistical challenges and supply chain disruptions. Strategic government initiatives and robust sector growth, particularly within healthcare, are fueling the region's ascension as a global leader in asset tracking technology deployment.

Asset Tracking Industry Overview

Competition within the global asset tracking market is intensifying as major players engage in research and development to revolutionize asset management. Their focus on global expansion and technological integration seeks to cater to a burgeoning market space that is eager for innovation.

Recent strategic advancements include Verizon Connect’s enhancement of its workforce management solutions in North America, while OnAsset Intelligence Inc. breaks new ground with its Sentinel 200 product, integrating Amazon Sidewalk and expanding global network connectivity to a broad spectrum of logistical applications.

This analysis serves as a critical resource for businesses looking to harness the potential of asset tracking technologies, providing a window into a future that redefines resource management and operational clarity.

The report encapsulates a wealth of knowledge, including in-depth market analysis, growth trends, and a comprehensive competitive landscape, underscoring its essential role for strategists, marketers, and decision-makers in today’s asset-intensive industries.

An Unprecedented Era for Asset Tracking Beckons

With the robust growth of IoT devices and the steady rise of Industry 4.0, the asset tracking market is poised to redefine efficiency in asset management. The era of intelligent manufacturing and enhanced logistical coordination is upon us, shaping a future where every asset's journey from creation to consumption is meticulously mapped and optimized for success.

For those vested in the future of manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and beyond, this report offers a treasure trove of insights, paving the way for strategic investments and the harnessing of next-generation tracking technologies, ensuring businesses stay ahead of the curve in a dynamically evolving marketplace.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Actsoft Inc.

Touma Incorporated (Asap Systems)

Asset Panda

AT & T Inc.

GigaTrak (P&T Solutions Inc.)

OnAsset Intelligence Inc.

Fleet Complete

Oracle Corporation

Spireon Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Ubisense Limited

TIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yfmw8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments