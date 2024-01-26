All necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained for the combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen

| Source: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

January 26, 2024 – Company announcement no. 1


Please see attachment.


Contact information

Investor Relations
Disa Tuominen
+45 6038 5826
dkditu@chr-hansen.com

Press Relations
Sanne Seyer-Hansen
+45 6038 6207
dksash@chr-hansen.com

Attachment


Attachments

No. 1 All necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained