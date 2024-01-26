Global Household Insecticides Market Forecast Report 2024-2031: Industry Being Driven by Vector-Borne Disease Concerns and Innovative Product Offerings

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Insecticides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry analysis underscores the significant growth trajectory of the household insecticides market, projecting a leap from US$ 17 billion in sales by the end of 2024 to an estimated US$ 30 billion by 2031. This comprehensive market research explores varied product types, their technological advancements, grades, application usages, and penetrative insights into different end-user segments.

Focused on delivering a detailed regional breakdown, the report elaborates on market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Key insights into high-growth economies, such as Germany's prominent role in Europe's market landscape and India's burgeoning market expansion, serve stakeholders and investors with actionable intelligence.

With consumer health at the forefront and the escalating global mosquito and bedbug populations, the market demand for household insecticides is proliferating. Urbanization, increased health awareness, and concerns regarding vector-borne diseases like Zika and dengue fever contribute to market expansion. However, the household insecticides' ecosystem wrestles with the complexity of conforming to region-specific regulatory frameworks, which could stymie growth in certain areas.

In the evolving competitive landscape, strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, along with rigorous research and development efforts, are hallmarks of leading manufacturers. The playing field features global players committed to innovation, ensuring enhanced product efficacy aligned to consumer expectations and regulatory compliances.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product Type: Ranging from gels, creams, mats, aerosols to high-efficacy vaporizers and powdered granules.

By Nature: An insightful analysis contrasting natural versus synthetic product preferences.

By Sales Channel: Comparative perspectives on store-based vs. online retailing dynamics.

By Application: Examining use cases from rodents to mosquitoes, revealing shifting consumer patterns.

The report navigates through an assortment of applications, highlighting key segments such as cockroaches, ants, flies, moths, rodents, and more, providing a granular view of the market's vast expanse. Moreover, the analysis provides strategic insights into the sales channel distribution, evaluating the performance of store-based retailing against the backdrop of accelerating online retail growth.

The projected substantial growth in the household insecticide market by 2031 reflects an industry adapting to the demands of modern consumer lifestyles, health concerns, and an evolving global landscape marked by environmental awareness and regulatory scrutiny. This research serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders strategizing to navigate market fluctuations and leverage opportunities for sustained growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Dabur India Limited

Bonide Products Inc

Pelgar International Limited

Tiger Brands Ltd

Amplecta AB

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd

Neogen Corporation

Liphatech Inc

Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industries Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Kittrich Corporation

Sanmex International Limited

Lodi UK

