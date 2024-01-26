Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Forecast to 2031: Breakthrough in Durable Anti-VEGF Drugs Redefines Patient Care with Less Frequent Dosing

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macular Degeneration Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging trends in the global macular degeneration treatment market point towards a promising future, characterized by rapid growth and innovative developments in product technology. This analysis reveals that this market, originally valued at a significant US$ 9.9 billion in 2024, is expected to witness a double fold increase, soaring to an estimated US$ 18 billion by 2031.

Rising Demand for Advanced Macular Degeneration Treatments



The analysis segments the market across multiple dimensions, including product type, technology, application, and end-user. It emphasizes the surging demand for innovative treatments caused by the growing incidence of age-related macular degeneration—a leading cause of blindness and vision impairment across the globe. The market is experiencing a substantial influence from the increased adoption of long-acting anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) drugs, which are revolutionizing the treatment regimen.

Demographic Dynamics

The expanding elderly demographic that is highly susceptible to retinal disorders, such as AMD, is escalating the need for therapeutic interventions. The prevalence of these conditions is increasing, stimulating the expansion of the macular degeneration treatment market.

Technological Breakthroughs

The development of durable anti-VEGF drugs is providing new avenues for manufacturers to cater to patient needs with less frequent dosing requirements—a major advancement over traditional therapies necessitating regular intraocular injections.

Market Potential Seen Across Regions

North America : The United States, a dominant force in North America, contributes significantly to market growth, backed by robust governmental support, research collaborations, and consistent product introductions.

: The United States, a dominant force in North America, contributes significantly to market growth, backed by robust governmental support, research collaborations, and consistent product introductions. Europe : A high incidence of macular diseases within the United Kingdom underscores the need for effective treatment modalities, with growing patient population driving the European market.

: A high incidence of macular diseases within the United Kingdom underscores the need for effective treatment modalities, with growing patient population driving the European market. Asia Pacific: China emerges as a central player, underscored by increasing treatment adoption rates coupled with the nation's rising wealth and larger patient population.

Key Industry Developments and Future Outlook



The competitive landscape is witnessing active research collaborations and a strong pipeline of therapeutic candidates aimed at providing improved patient protection and treatment efficacy. Top companies in the market are engaging in innovative research efforts to address the challenges presented by macular degeneration.

Market Segmentation

With detailed segmentation by drug type, indication, route of administration, and distribution channel, this analysis illuminates the various facets of the market. Notably, anti-VEGF therapeutics and novel administration pathways are garnering significant attention, indicative of the dynamic nature of the industry.

This comprehensive industry analysis digs deep into the market's facets and provides a robust forecast, shedding light on the trajectory of macular degeneration treatments. The insights derived from this report are invaluable for industry stakeholders and participants looking to understand the current market landscape and strategize for the future.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Samsung Bioepis

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

