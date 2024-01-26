Chief Commercial Officer Matt Prusak leaving Hut 8 as part of planned transition to Celsius Bitcoin mining company

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8” or the “Company”) one of North America’s largest, most innovative digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure providers, today announced that Matt Prusak, Chief Commercial Officer of the Company, will depart Hut 8 on January 31, 2024. As previously disclosed in filings from the Celsius Network LLC bankruptcy proceedings, Prusak will assume a new role as Chief Executive Officer of the new bitcoin mining company being formed upon emergence.



Prusak joined Hut 8 on November 30, 2023 after serving as Chief Commercial Officer of USBTC since early 2021, where he spearheaded commercial and innovation strategies, was instrumental in building institutional partnerships, oversaw research and development, scaled the business and team, and led the company’s strategic capital formation, investor relations, government relations, and growth initiatives.

“Matt has a natural ability to navigate complex environments, build powerful partnerships, and drive business growth,” said Jaime Leverton, CEO of Hut 8. “We look forward to working closely with Matt to build a deep, synergistic partnership between our organizations. As the new company’s operating partner, we are excited to leverage our scale and expertise to support their growth and drive value for creditors of Celsius.”

As part of the Celsius Network LLC bankruptcy proceedings, Hut 8 was approved to provide end-to-end managed services for the new company’s operations at five sites in Texas, including the design and development, engineering, financial modeling, budgeting, accounting, construction management, procurement, logistics, and RFP coordination at the fifth and largest site named Cedarvale. It is expected that when construction is complete at Cedarvale, Hut 8 managed services will oversee approximately 12 EH/s of computing capacity and more than 300 MW of energy infrastructure. Under the 4-year Mining Management Agreement, Hut 8 will receive a cash management fee of more than US$20M per year above certain passthrough operating expenses in addition to restricted stock and incentive equity in the new company. Hut 8 President and Director Asher Genoot will serve on the board of directors of the new company.

As previously announced, Hut 8 closed a merger of equals with U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp on November 30, 2023 and was selected by Celsius to provide end-to-end development services for the Cedarvale site.

About Hut 8

Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 Corp.’s seasoned executive team is bullish on creating value at the intersection of infrastructure and energy through Bitcoin mining and hosting, groundbreaking managed services, energy arbitrage, operating traditional data centers, and capitalizing on emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.’s infrastructure portfolio includes eleven sites: five high performance computing data centers across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites located in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 Corp. has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "allow", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "predict", "can", "might", "potential", "predict", "is designed to", "likely" or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the timing of the initiation of development at the Cedarvale, Texas site and the number of megawatts Hut 8 anticipates will be under management by its Managed Services business.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks, malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network, further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network, changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty, loss or destruction of private keys, increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain, erroneous transactions, reliance on a limited number of key employees, reliance on third party mining pool service providers, regulatory changes, classification and tax changes, momentum pricing risk, fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges, difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing, difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses, internet and power disruptions, geopolitical events, uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols, uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets, failure to anticipate technology innovations, the COVID19 pandemic, climate change, currency risk, lending risk and recovery of potential losses, litigation risk, business integration risk, changes in market demand, changes in network and infrastructure, system interruption, changes in leasing arrangements, failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements, potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to the Company's mining sites, and other risks related to the digital asset and data centre business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated November 7, 2023, available under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, in addition to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2023, and Hut 8's other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

Hut 8 Corp. Investor Relations

Sue Ennis

sue@hut8.io

Hut 8 Corp. Media Relations

Erin Dermer

erin.dermer@hut8.io