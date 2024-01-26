|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|01/31/2024
|01/31/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|8,173
|4,800
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.197
|/
|8.350
|78.525
|/
|6.560
|Total Number of Bids Received
|35
|31
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,973
|5,500
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|30
|26
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|30
|26
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.197
|/
|8.350
|78.525
|/
|6.560
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.367
|/
|8.280
|78.910
|/
|6.520
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.197
|/
|8.350
|78.525
|/
|6.560
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.273
|/
|8.320
|78.660
|/
|6.550
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.367
|/
|8.280
|78.910
|/
|6.520
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.120
|/
|8.390
|78.200
|/
|6.600
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.252
|/
|8.330
|78.615
|/
|6.550
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.22
|1.15
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management