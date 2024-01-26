Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 42 0217

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 01/31/202401/31/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 8,1734,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.197/8.35078.525/6.560
Total Number of Bids Received 3531
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 9,9735,500
Total Number of Successful Bids 3026
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3026
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.197/8.35078.525/6.560
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.367/8.28078.910/6.520
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.197/8.35078.525/6.560
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.273/8.32078.660/6.550
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.367/8.28078.910/6.520
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.120/8.39078.200/6.600
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.252/8.33078.615/6.550
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.221.15