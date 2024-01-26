China's Data Center Market Set to Soar as Demand for Digital Services Rises – Detailed Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2028 Released

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts Up To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent industry analysis reveals a dramatic upsurge in the China Internet Data Center market, with growth rates projected to reach unprecedented heights by 2028. The market's rapid expansion is fuelled by the massive shift towards remote operations, the burgeoning 5G technology, and the digital transformation of businesses in the region.





In the wake of the national pandemic prevention and control initiatives, the industry has witnessed significant infrastructural advancements in response to the soaring demand for remote services, such as online education and e-commerce. This development serves as a primary driving force behind the robust growth of China's Internet Data Centers (IDCs).

Key Market Trends and Developments

The construction of data centers in China is experiencing a considerable boost owing to an increased requirement from enterprises to expand their data center capacities. The proliferation of IoT, AI, and 5G technologies has resulted in a surge in demand for high computational power from internet services, propelling the growth of the IDC industry.

The role of the Chinese government has been pivotal in the advancement of mobile telecommunications and e-commerce, both of which heavily rely on high-capacity data centers. As global tech industry leaders like Huawei Technologies and Apple Inc. undertake significant initiatives to establish state-of-the-art data centers in regions with favorable conditions such as Guizhou province, China reaffirms its dominance in the IDC market.

An example of governmental intervention is the Three-Year Action Plan released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This comprehensive strategy aims to bolster the national data center rack scale, increase utilization rates, enhance total computing power, and contribute significantly to the country's digital economy.

Segmentation Highlights: Tier 3 Data Centers Lead the Way

The preference for Tier 3 data centers is growing, with its share set to increase markedly over the projected period. These centers offer the requisite redundancy in power and cooling, making them optimal for businesses with critical data storage and processing needs.

On the other hand, the choice for Tier 4 data centers is noted among large enterprises that prioritize superior uptime and performance despite higher costs.

Tier 1 & 2 data centers, often selected by small businesses and startups for their affordability, are experiencing stagnation in growth due to their limitations in redundancy and assistance.

Market Players and Competition Landscape

The competitive landscape of the China Data Center market indicates a moderate level of consolidation, with leading entities accounting for over half of the market share. These organizations are shaping the future of the IDC market in China through extensive investments and strategic collaborations, responding effectively to domestic requirements for enhanced data processing capabilities.

Industry Impact and Prospects

The profound influence of digital technology across various sectors is manifesting in the form of heightened demand for data center infrastructure. Public and private enterprises’ rapid adoption of digital payment systems is contributing significantly to this trend. With such a momentum, the China Data Center market is predicted to burgeon, facilitating the digital transformation journey of the region.

The comprehensive analysis provided outlines the existing opportunities and growth trends up till 2028, offering insights for industry stakeholders and investors to comprehend the market dynamics and inform strategic decision-making. This new publication is a seminal resource for understanding the trajectory and nuances of the China Data Center market.

A Foremost Source for Industry Insights

This report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth trends, tier segmentation, and key players, equipping stakeholders with crucial market insights that can empower business strategies and investment plans in the thriving data center landscape of China.

