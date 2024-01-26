AI Infrastructure Market Estimated To Soar To USD 142.53 Billion by 2028 - A CAGR of 20.12%

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Infrastructure Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI infrastructure market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected rise to USD 142.53 billion by 2028 from USD 56.99 billion in 2023, fueled by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.12% over the forecast period. This growth reflects the widespread adoption of AI technologies across various industry verticals, fostering a surge in demand for AI infrastructure to support vital workloads such as data processing, training, and inference.

Significant Market Trends and Drivers

Key drivers of the AI infrastructure market include the exponential growth of data from myriad sources, coupled with advancements in AI algorithms, prompting businesses to increase investments to unlock the full potential presented by AI solutions. Cloud computing significantly contributes to the democratization of AI by offering 'AI-as-a-Service' models, enabling businesses of all sizes to embark on AI initiatives without substantial upfront investments.

AI's integration into business processes is revolutionizing operational efficiency and cost reduction through automation, notably in customer service, where AI-powered chatbots potentially reduce operational costs by up to 30%. Consequently, enterprises are emphasizing AI's role in aiding humans with problem-solving, decision-making, and creative processes.

North America Dominates the Market Share

In the geographical landscape, North America is exhibiting robust market share dominance, with the USA driving considerable growth due to AI infrastructure adoption across numerous industries. Innovations in AI processors and developments in cloud services like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform are substantial contributors to the flourishing North American AI infrastructure segment.

Canadian ventures equally recognize AI's transformative effects, with the financial sector taking the lead in adopting AI for optimizing operations and enriching customer experiences, triggering an increased demand for capable AI infrastructure.

Competitive Market Overview

Competition in the AI infrastructure arena is marked by a distinguished blend of global players aiming for differentiation and startups offering specialized AI accelerators. These businesses are contending in a space that demands high innovation levels, targeting an edge in a market with growing product penetration and significant competition.

Among the notable industry developments, Intel Corporation recently launched next-gen processors and GPUs tailored to manage and scale computing challenges, while NVIDIA expanded the reach of its powerful NVIDIA DGX Cloud, equipping businesses with accessible, highly capable AI resources through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Market Trends and Forecasts

Enterprises continue to represent the fastest-growing end-user segment in the AI infrastructure market.

Adoption in customer service, data processing, and operational automation propels market advancement.

The post-COVID-19 landscape predicts a significant uptake of cloud-based AI solutions, edge AI infrastructure, and AI as a Service (AIaaS) offerings.

Increasing implementation across several industries is driving market growth, but the shortage of skilled AI professionals poses a challenge.

This detailed analysis identifies and explores the current market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive developments, presenting a comprehensive view of the AI infrastructure market through to 2028.

Analyst Support and Further Insights

With this market analysis, industry stakeholders, investors, and strategists gain valuable insights to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving AI infrastructure landscape. Along with the robust growth projections, the insights offer a strategic perspective on the movements influencing market dynamics.

