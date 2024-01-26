Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Ingredients Market by Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Deodorant & Antiperspirant Ingredients is experiencing a period of robust growth, with projections indicating an escalation to $52 billion by the year 2031. This comprehensive analysis reveals key trends, market dynamics, and the pivotal role of leading players in the industry’s progression.

As personal grooming habits continue to evolve, consumers worldwide are increasingly turning to deodorants and antiperspirants as essentials in their daily routines. To meet the growing demand, manufacturers are innovating and sourcing high-quality ingredients resulting in an impressive array of products that cater to diverse preferences and needs.

Market Dynamics: Diverse Product Preferences Influencing Trends

The preference for more economical deodorants over expensive perfumes represents a noteworthy market dynamic fueling the industry's expansion. With younger demographics now opting for the convenience and affordability offered by deodorants and antiperspirants, these products are reshaping the fragrance market landscape.

Market analysts highlight that concerns around aggressive ingredients, especially aluminum salts in antiperspirants, have not substantially dampened sector growth. However, ingredient safety remains an area of brisk consumer education and potential reformation.

Technological Advancements: Innovations Shaping Product Development

Research indicates that advancements in ingredient technology, such as the application of cyclomethicone and dimethicone, are enhancing product efficacy in market segments across North America and Europe.

Global Market Outlook: Regional Growth and Leading Contributors

The surge in the Deodorant & Antiperspirant Ingredients market is especially pronounced in East Asia, with China emerging as a dominant consumer within the sector. The United States, backed by increased per capita spending in personal care, continues to maintain a significant share of the global market.

Key companies profiled in the industry's landscape are at the forefront of innovations that address consumer demands for sustainability, functionality, and scent preferences. These entities are set to play integral roles in market progress.

Segment Analysis: A Diverse Range of Products Catering to All Needs

The market for Deodorant & Antiperspirant Ingredients is segmented by product type, including various forms such as Aerosol, Roll On, Sticks, Solids, Creams, and Wipes. A breakdown by ingredient type reveals categories like Alcohol, Aluminum, Antimicrobials, and Fragrances, among others. Regional analysis covers extensive territories such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, elucidating the geographical nuances driving market demand.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Unilever Company

Procter & Gamble Company

L’Oreal Company

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc.

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

