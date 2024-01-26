Glucose Global Market Report 2024: Growth Driven by Demand in Bakery & Confectionery and Healthy Drinks Sectors - Long-term Forecast to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucose Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This benchmark analysis delves into a broad spectrum of influences shaping the glucose market, from medical applications to its widespread use in several industries.



Remarkable Expansion Projected for Glucose Market

As the essential fuel for the human body, glucose's market prominence is reinforced by its indispensable role in medical nutrition and an array of industrial applications. The in-depth report analyzes the glucose market's progression, projecting continued expansion with a 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2024, and an expected leap to $70.25 billion by 2028 with a steady CAGR of 6.3%.



Key Market Drivers and Trends:

Significant Drivers: A notable increase in the global incidence of diabetes, a surging geriatric population, lifestyle alterations, dietary shifts, healthcare reforms, and escalating healthcare infrastructure are pivotal in fueling the demand for glucose.

Market Demand: The burgeoning bakery and confectionery sector is at the forefront, capitalizing on glucose's properties as a versatile sweetener and texture enhancer, influencing market growth trajectories.

Trends in the Spotlight: Pioneering technological advancements such as personalized glucose management systems, remote monitoring solutions, and integration of AI & big data analytics present forward-thinking trends.

Health Conscious Consumerism: A growing penchant for nutritious and low-sugar food variants is prompting key market players to innovate with low-sugar glucose syrups and organic labels.

The report further underscores the notable incline in the bakery and confectionery industries, with rising cocoa bean grinding activities signifying increasing glucose demand. The healthy drinks market is also revving up as energy-boosting beverage sales underscore the value of glucose.



Regional Analysis: While North America maintains a stronghold as the largest glucose market, Asia-Pacific regions are emerging as the fastest-growing segments, intensifying market competition and innovation.



The report meticulously details the spectrum of the glucose market, from conventional applications to emerging market strategies like the surge in organic product offerings. It shines a light on strategic acquisitions that are realigning market leadership, exemplified by Eli Lilly and Company's move to enhance its diabetes care arsenal.



In conclusion, this comprehensive report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding the complexities of the glucose market. It traces the contours of market growth, trends, and strategic developments with precision, catering to industry specialists and stakeholders looking to navigate the glucose market landscape with actionable intelligence.



Key Market Participants: The report features an array of prominent companies shaping the glucose market, including multinational corporations and specialized firms, each playing a significant role in the industry's evolution and responsiveness to shifting consumer demands and health trends.



For detailed insights into the glucose market's growth, key drivers, regional analysis, and vendor landscape, you are invited to explore the full report, which is now accessible on our website.



