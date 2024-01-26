Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry Outlook to 2028, Driven by Therapeutic Innovations and Clinical Advancements - Bone Marrow-derived MSCs Exhibit Notable Growth

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous), Cell Source (Adipose Tissue, Bone Marrow, Placenta/Umbilical Cord), Therapeutic Application (Musculoskeletal, Wounds, Surgeries, Inflammatory, Autoimmune, Cardiovascular) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global stem cell therapy market is on the threshold of significant expansion, projected to reach a valuation of USD 615 million by 2028, from USD 286 million in 2023. This remarkable growth, charting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period, is predominantly catalyzed by vigorous development activities pursued by key industry players seeking breakthroughs in the treatment of a variety of disease conditions through stem cell therapies. The therapeutic applications of stem cell therapy include musculoskeletal, wounds, surgeries, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular conditions.

Allogeneic Stem Cell Segment Continues Dominance

The allogeneic stem cell sector has held a substantial share in the stem cell therapy market in recent years. The potential to create multiple therapy doses from a single cell source gives allogeneic stem cell therapy a significant edge in terms of economic viability and streamlined production, cementing its supremacy within the market.

Bone Marrow-derived MSCs Segment Exhibits Notable Growth



With segmentation based on cell sources, the adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) commanded a prominent market share in 2022. Nonetheless, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are increasingly preferred for a multitude of stem cell therapies owing to their ready availability and fewer in-vitro processing time requirements.

Asia Pacific Market Poised for Rapid Expansion



Geographical analysis of the stem cell therapy market illustrates a burgeoning Asia Pacific market, poised to grow robustly due to proactive governmental approvals and strategic alliances within the industry. Countries like South Korea are at the forefront, as exemplified by noteworthy collaborations such as the joint venture between Reyon Pharmaceutical and Therabest to advance NK cell therapy for solid cancers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $286 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $615 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global

