Global Baby Food Market Worth $110.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Organic & Prepared Varieties and Expansion of Distribution Channels

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Food Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Category, By Product Type (Milk formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals valuable insights into the Global Baby Food Market, projecting substantial growth through 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, sizes, and industry forecasts, emphasizing category and product type developments, shifts in distribution channels, and regional market dynamics.

The Global Baby Food Market is expected to reach $110.7 billion by 2030, ascending at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2022, the market volume touched 2,339 Kilo Tonnes, marking a consistent growth trajectory from the preceding years.

Insights on Category and Product Types

The market is bifurcated into conventional and organic categories, with the conventional segment commanding the highest market revenue share, underpinned by widespread availability and parental trust in established brands.

Prepared baby food surfaced as a significant segment in product types, witnessing substantial revenue share due to the convenience of ready-to-eat options and the emergence of new flavors.

Distribution Channel Dynamics

Supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated the distribution channels by revenue in 2022, with their expansive and diverse product offerings and convenience driving consumer preference.

Online channels are also expected to optimize market presence, bolstered by the growing e-commerce sector and shifting consumer shopping behaviors.

Regional Market Overview

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region emerged as a market leader, driven by the increasing birth rates and rising affluence that fuels demand for baby food, especially milk formula products.

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Perrigo Company PLC

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Hero Group

Bellamy’s Organic LLC

