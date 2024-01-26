Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US Set for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Surge at CAGR of 12.09% from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The highly anticipated market analysis on the burgeoning fast-casual restaurants sector in the United States has been published, offering critical insights into the industry's projected expansion from 2023 through 2028.

This comprehensive report underscores a burgeoning USD 65.2 billion increase, propelled by an accelerated CAGR of 12.09% throughout the forecast period. Industry stakeholders and observers are poised to gain invaluable data on key trends, market drivers, and the competitive landscape from this holistic study.

Drivers of Market Expansion

Among the multitude of growth factors, the demand for innovative and customizable food menus stands out as a critical driver. In conjunction with changing lifestyles and the escalating preference for on-the-go food options, the fast-casual restaurant market is experiencing a tailwind. Moreover, a spotlight on offerings such as gluten-free menus caters to a growing consumer base, significantly contributing to market proliferation. The segmentation analysis delves into dine-in and takeaway options, alongside a product-based category including North American cuisine, Italian, Mexican, and others.

Industry Digitization and Innovative Technologies

Further fueling market momentum is the increasing focus on the digitalization of services within the fast-casual restaurant landscape. This includes leveraging technologies for enhanced customer service experiences and streamlining operations—a trend with profound potential impact. Similarly, the rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises heralds a new era of culinary innovation and customer engagement within the sector.

Comprehensive Vendor Analysis

The detailed vendor analysis encapsulated in this report is poised to assist clients in bolstering their market position. It encompasses a nuanced analysis of several leading market players. Furthermore, this report charts a clear path for stakeholders to navigate upcoming industry trends and challenges to maximize growth opportunities.

Methodology Behind the Market Analysis

Synthesis of data gathered from diversified primary and secondary sources

Critical examination of key market influencers

Extensive and reliable market research methodology

In-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis

This newly added report to our extensive collection represents the zenith of market research, offering a complete competitive landscape and in-depth vendor selection considerations. It contains predictions and analyses that are designed to shape the strategies of fast-casual restaurants across the United States, helping businesses tap into projected market growth efficiently and effectively.

Contact for further information and insights regarding this analysis on the fast-casual restaurant market in the US.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

BurgerFi International Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Godfathers Pizza Inc.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Focus Brands LLC

MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

Noodles and Co.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

Panera Bread Co.

PORTILLOS Inc.

Qdoba Restaurant Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Shake Shack Inc.

The Wendys Co.

Uncle Maddios Pizza

Wingstop Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6t0a7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.