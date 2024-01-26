Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada Set for Significant Growth from 2023-2028, Driven by Advances in Pharma and Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market in Canada 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest comprehensive industry analysis reveals that the healthcare logistics market in Canada is poised to expand by USD 2.33 billion during 2023-2028, progressing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.15%. This growth is underpinned by a multitude of factors, including supportive legislative and regulatory frameworks, burgeoning pharmaceutical sales, and the evolving complexity of healthcare products which demand specialized logistic solutions.

The detailed market study underscores the segmentation of the healthcare logistics market in Canada into non-cold chain and cold chain logistics, further dissecting the market based on services such as transportation and warehousing, and product types including pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Key drivers shaping the trajectory of this market consist of enhanced legislative and regulatory support for the pharmaceutical industry's growth, a steady increase in the development and sales of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, alongside a surge in logistics needs for these products.

Emergent Technologies Paving the Way for Innovation in Canadian Healthcare Logistics

The burgeoning integration of Pharma 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 technologies is identified as a pivotal force invigorating the market's growth trajectory in the near future. In addition, the cutting-edge advent of drone technology for healthcare logistics delivery, coupled with blockchain's introduction into the logistics sector, is expected to substantially propel market demand.

The analysis offers a granular evaluation of the competitive landscape, highlighting leading vendors in the Canadian healthcare logistics market. Among these, key players such as Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., and Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. are recognized for their strategic market positions.

The report also presents indispensable insights into the forthcoming trends and challenges anticipated to influence market dynamics. This strategic intelligence aims to enable companies to meticulously plan and capitalize on growth opportunities presented in the sector.

Conducted using an objective amalgamation of primary and secondary resources, the study ensures the reliability and comprehensiveness of the data. This extensive market research accounts for various market factors, including competition, pricing, and promotional strategies.

In conclusion, the Canadian healthcare logistics market report delivers an exhaustive synthesis of data accumulated from multiple sources, offering a detailed portrait of the market. The elaborative review is designed to empower stakeholders to comprehend market nuances and formulate informed business decisions that align with emerging market trends.

