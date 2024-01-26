Two Six Technologies Appoints Teresa Shea to Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company providing products and expertise to national security customers, announced it has appointed Teresa Shea to its board of directors.



Shea brings invaluable experience and unique perspectives to Two Six Technologies from her distinguished 32-year career with the National Security Agency (NSA). She held several key leadership assignments during her NSA career, culminating as the Director of Signals Intelligence. In this position, she was the principal signals intelligence (SIGINT) advisor to the Director of NSA, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), countless U.S. Military officers, and U.S. Government high-ranking officials.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Teresa to our board to help us grow our impact across the Intelligence Community (IC),” said Larry Prior, Chairman of the Board, Two Six Technologies. “Her insights will enable us to understand the shifting priorities of the IC and identify mission requirements that we can address with our innovative products.”

Shea is the President of Oplnet, LLC and serves as a highly respected advisor on numerous boards including Cigent Technology, ZeroFox, and the Army Science Board subcommittee on Intelligence. Her prior executive roles included Executive Vice President of Technology at In-Q-Tel and Vice President of Cyber Offense and Defense Experts (CODEX) within Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

“Two Six’s strategic objective is to make a meaningful impact on the most important missions of our national security customers,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Teresa’s wealth of expertise, and her passion for building a more safe and secure nation, will strengthen our ability to support the mission priorities of IC customers with speed and agility.”

During her distinguished career, Shea received numerous awards, including the President’s Distinguished Rank Award from President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal awarded by the Honorable James R. Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency’s Donovan Award, and the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Civilian Service by Secretary of Defense Ash Carter.

Shea holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from John Hopkins University.





About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to national security missions: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.0 billion of combined contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™, and CircuitRE; and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and Civilian agencies.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 770 professionals working in 36 states across the country. For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.



