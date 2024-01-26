South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $10.3 million, compared to $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.61, compared to $0.78 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.71 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 224 basis points, compared to 207 basis points for the third quarter of 2023 and 97 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023.

Loans held for investment grew $20.6 million, or 2.8% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.14% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.12% at September 30, 2023 and 0.20% at December 31, 2022.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.99% annualized, compared to 1.27% annualized for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.27% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $23.47 as of December 31, 2023, compared to $21.07 as of September 30, 2023.

The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2023 were 16.74%, 12.41%, and 11.33%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Total assets were $4.20 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.94 billion at December 31, 2022.

Full year net income of $62.7 million in 2023, compared to $58.2 million in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share of $3.62 in 2023, compared to $3.23 in 2022.

Loans held for investment grew $266.1 million, or 9.7%, during 2023.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $23.47 at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.57 at December 31, 2022.

Return on average assets of 1.54% for the full year 2023, compared to 1.47% for 2022.

The Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”), was sold in the second quarter of 2023 for $36.1 million, resulting in a gain, net of related charges and taxes, of $22.9 million.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While our industry faced significant challenges through the year, we delivered strong results which demonstrates not only the strength of our franchise but also our ability to take advantage of opportunities that lie ahead to drive growth and shareholder value. First and foremost, our community-based deposit franchise grew modestly through the year, despite the significant dislocation that occurred following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the first quarter. Loan demand also remained healthy across our markets while the Fed steadily raised their benchmark interest rate to what is expected to be a peak for the cycle this past December. For the full year, we delivered 9.7% loan growth which highlights both the strength of the Texas economy and our efforts to expand our lending platform with a focus on our metro markets. The credit quality of our loan portfolio also remained strong as we ended 2023 with our classified loans remaining at the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.”

Mr. Griffith concluded, “We also completed the sale of Windmark for a pre-tax gain of $33.8 million. The gain that we recorded positioned us to strategically sell $56 million of investment securities at a loss in a tax efficient manner and reinvest those proceeds into higher yielding loans. Given our strong capital and liquidity position, our Board of Directors authorized a $15 million stock repurchase program in May, which has been exhausted. We repurchased 218 thousand shares during the fourth quarter and a total of 686 thousand shares during 2023. Through the year, our Board has believed that our shares have traded below intrinsic value and we have been aggressive in repurchasing our stock.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $35.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average yield on loans was 6.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 6.10% for the third quarter of 2023 and 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 224 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023, which is 17 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2023 and 127 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest income was $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $56.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $46.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $708 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023, which was comprised of an increase of $1.7 million in loan interest income offset by a decrease of $945 thousand in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $13.5 million in average loans outstanding and a rise of 19 basis points in the yield on loans. The decline in interest income on other interest-earning assets was predominately a result of decreased liquidity maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Interest income increased $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $273.6 million and higher market interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $9.2 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $20.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $1.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2023 and $12.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of significantly higher short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits. Additionally, interest-bearing deposits grew during the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the compared periods, which also contributed to the higher interest expense.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease of $2.9 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from a reduction in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value began falling late in the fourth quarter. Additionally, originations of mortgage loans held for sale declined $11.8 million due to typical seasonality. The decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a reduction of $2.8 million in income from insurance activities due to the sale of Windmark and a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking revenues as originations of mortgage loans held for sale declined $35.0 million due to higher mortgage interest rates during the period, which has slowed mortgage activity.

Noninterest expense was $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $892 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was largely the result of a reduction of $732 thousand in personnel costs, which predominately came from lower mortgage personnel costs as mortgage loan originations slowed as well as lower health care insurance costs. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a reduction of $783 thousand in Windmark-related expenses due to its sale and a reduction of approximately $1.2 million in mortgage noninterest expenses due to the decline in mortgage loan originations.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $2.99 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2022. The $20.6 million, or 2.8% annualized, increase during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a reduction in consumer auto loans. As of December 31, 2023, loans held for investment increased $266.1 million, or 9.7% year over year, from December 31, 2022, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth, occurring mainly in commercial real estate loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $3.62 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $3.41 billion as of December 31, 2022. Deposits increased by $5.5 million, or 0.6% annualized, in the fourth quarter of 2023 from September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, deposits increased $219.7 million, or 6.5% year over year, from December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $974 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.9% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. The quarterly change in total deposits was mostly flat, reflecting a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits of $72.1 million and an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $77.6 million. The year-over-year increase in total deposits is primarily a result of growth of $152 million in brokered deposits in the second and third quarters of 2023 given the overall focus in the banking industry on improving liquidity, as well as organic deposit growth. In December 2023, $12.4 million in subordinated notes with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.75% were redeemed.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $600 thousand, compared to negative $700 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $248 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to organic loan growth and net charge-off activity during the quarter.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.41% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 1.41% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.43% as of December 31, 2022.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of December 31, 2023 was 0.14%, compared to 0.12% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.20% as of December 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.05% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $24.80 at December 31, 2023, compared to $22.39 at September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $32.9 million and $8.2 million of net income after dividends paid. The increase in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax increase in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of decreases in long-term market interest rates during the period.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

As of and for the quarter ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 57,236 $ 56,528 $ 50,821 $ 47,448 $ 46,228 Interest expense 22,074 20,839 16,240 13,133 9,906 Net interest income 35,162 35,689 34,581 34,315 36,322 Provision for credit losses 600 (700 ) 3,700 1,010 248 Noninterest income 9,146 12,277 47,112 10,691 12,676 Noninterest expense 30,597 31,489 40,499 32,361 32,708 Income tax expense 2,787 3,683 7,811 2,391 3,421 Net income 10,324 13,494 29,683 9,244 12,621 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.63 0.80 1.74 0.54 0.74 Net earnings, diluted 0.61 0.78 1.71 0.53 0.71 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.12 Book value 24.80 22.39 23.13 21.57 20.97 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 23.47 21.07 21.82 20.19 19.57 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,443,908 16,842,594 17,048,432 17,046,713 17,007,914 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,008,892 17,354,182 17,386,515 17,560,756 17,751,674 Shares outstanding at end of period 16,417,099 16,600,442 16,952,072 17,062,572 17,027,197 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 330,158 352,424 295,581 328,002 234,883 Investment securities 622,762 584,969 628,093 698,579 701,711 Total loans held for investment 3,014,153 2,993,563 2,979,063 2,788,640 2,748,081 Allowance for credit losses 42,356 42,075 43,137 39,560 39,288 Total assets 4,204,793 4,186,440 4,150,129 4,058,049 3,944,063 Interest-bearing deposits 2,651,952 2,574,361 2,473,755 2,397,115 2,255,942 Noninterest-bearing deposits 974,201 1,046,253 1,100,767 1,110,939 1,150,488 Total deposits 3,626,153 3,620,614 3,574,522 3,508,054 3,406,430 Borrowings 110,168 122,493 122,447 122,400 122,354 Total stockholders’ equity 407,114 371,716 392,029 367,964 357,014 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.99% 1.27% 2.97% 0.95% 1.27% Return on average equity (annualized) 10.52% 14.01% 31.33% 10.34% 14.33% Net interest margin (1) 3.52% 3.52% 3.65% 3.75% 3.88% Yield on loans 6.29% 6.10% 5.94% 5.78% 5.59% Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.14% 2.93% 2.45% 2.03% 1.52% Efficiency ratio 68.71% 65.34% 49.39% 71.42% 66.35% Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 5,178 4,783 21,039 7,579 7,790 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.17% 0.16% 0.71% 0.27% 0.28% Other real estate owned 912 242 249 202 169 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14% 0.12% 0.51% 0.19% 0.20% Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.41% 1.41% 1.45% 1.42% 1.43% Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.08% 0.05% 0.05% 0.09% 0.09%





As of and for the quarter ended December 31

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.68 % 8.88 % 9.45 % 9.07 % 9.05 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.21 % 8.40 % 8.96 % 8.54 % 8.50 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.41 % 12.19 % 12.11 % 11.92 % 11.81 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.33 % 11.13 % 11.67 % 11.22 % 11.03 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.74 % 16.82 % 16.75 % 16.70 % 16.58 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 3,019,228 $ 47,903 6.29 % $ 2,745,595 $ 38,695 5.59 % Debt securities - taxable 560,143 5,563 3.94 % 601,411 4,868 3.21 % Debt securities - nontaxable 157,341 1,032 2.60 % 214,011 1,418 2.63 % Other interest-bearing assets 255,454 2,963 4.60 % 184,471 1,546 3.32 % Total interest-earning assets 3,992,166 57,461 5.71 % 3,745,488 46,527 4.93 % Noninterest-earning assets 156,541 182,088 Total assets $ 4,148,707 $ 3,927,576 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,201,190 16,894 3.04 % $ 1,844,551 7,231 1.56 % Time deposits 357,067 3,325 3.69 % 305,098 1,027 1.34 % Short-term borrowings 3 - 0.00 % 4 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 73,740 981 5.28 % 75,938 1,013 5.29 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 874 7.47 % 46,393 635 5.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,678,393 22,074 3.27 % 2,271,984 9,906 1.73 % Demand deposits 1,021,091 1,234,570 Other liabilities 59,808 71,615 Stockholders’ equity 389,415 349,407 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,148,707 $ 3,927,576 Net interest income $ 35,387 $ 36,621 Net interest margin (2) 3.52 % 3.88 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Loans $ 2,924,473 $ 176,627 6.04 % $ 2,612,161 $ 137,957 5.28 % Debt securities - taxable 570,655 21,590 3.78 % 594,405 15,010

2.53 % Debt securities - nontaxable 185,205 4,901 2.65 % 216,216 5,733 2.65 % Other interest-bearing assets 223,152 9,973 4.47 % 318,862 3,675

1.15 % Total interest-earning assets 3,903,485 213,091 5.46 % 3,741,644 162,375 4.34 % Noninterest-earning assets 176,495 222,544 Total assets $ 4,079,980 $ 3,964,188 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMDA’s $ 2,117,985 55,423 2.62 % $ 1,889,888 13,013 0.69 % Time deposits 321,205 9,564 2.98 % 327,289 3,989 1.22 % Short-term borrowings 84 5 5.95 % 4 - 0.00 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt 75,458 4,018 5.32 % 75,874 4,050 5.34 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 3,276 7.06 % 46,393 1,640 3.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,561,125 72,286 2.82 % 2,339,448 22,692 0.97 % Demand deposits 1,069,280 1,189,730 Other liabilities 71,102 66,182 Stockholders’ equity 378,473 368,828 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 4,079,980 $ 3,964,188 Net interest income $ 140,805 $ 139,683 Net interest margin (2) 3.61 % 3.73 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 62,821 $ 61,613 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 267,337 173,270 Securities available for sale 622,762 701,711 Loans held for sale 14,499 30,403 Loans held for investment 3,014,153 2,748,081 Less: Allowance for credit losses (42,356) (39,288) Net loans held for investment 2,971,797 2,708,793 Premises and equipment, net 55,070 56,337 Goodwill 19,315 19,508 Intangible assets 2,429 4,349 Mortgage servicing assets 26,569 27,474 Other assets 162,194 160,605 Total assets $ 4,204,793 $ 3,944,063 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 974,201 $ 1,150,488 Interest-bearing deposits 2,651,952 2,255,942 Total deposits 3,626,153 3,406,430 Subordinated debt 63,775 75,961 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 61,358 58,265 Total liabilities 3,797,679 3,587,049 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 16,417 17,027 Additional paid-in capital 97,107 112,834 Retained earnings 345,264 292,261 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,674) (65,108) Total stockholders’ equity 407,114 357,014 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,204,793 $ 3,944,063





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 47,895 $ 38,694 $ 176,598 $ 137,954 Other 9,341 7,534 35,435 23,214 Total interest income 57,236 46,228 212,033 161,168 Interest expense: Deposits 20,219 8,258 64,987 17,002 Subordinated debt 981 1,013 4,018 4,050 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 874 635 3,276 1,640 Other - - 5 - Total interest expense 22,074 9,906 72,286 22,692 Net interest income 35,162 36,322 139,747 138,476 Provision for credit losses 600 248 4,610 (2,619) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,562 36,074 135,137 141,095 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,844 1,680 7,130 6,829 Income from insurance activities 37 2,823 1,515 10,826 Mortgage banking activities 1,671 2,777 13,817 31,370 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,167 3,090 13,323 12,946 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — 33,778 — Other 2,427 2,306 9,663 14,174 Total noninterest income 9,146 12,676 79,226 76,145 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,977 18,703 79,377 86,323 Net occupancy expense 3,856 4,085 16,102 15,987 Professional services 1,509 1,945 6,433 9,740 Marketing and development 880 1,223 3,453 3,614 Other 6,375 6,752 29,581 28,425 Total noninterest expense 30,597 32,708 134,946 144,089 Income before income taxes 13,111 16,042 79,417 73,151 Income tax expense 2,787 3,421 16,672 14,911 Net income $ 10,324 $ 12,621 $ 62,745 $ 58,240





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 1,081,056 $ 919,358 Commercial - Specialized 372,376 327,513 Commercial - General 517,361 484,783 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 534,731 460,124 Auto Loans 305,271 321,476 Other Consumer 74,168 81,308 Construction 129,190 153,519 Total loans held for investment $ 3,014,153 $ 2,748,081





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 974,201 $ 1,150,488 NOW & other transaction accounts 562,066 350,910 MMDA & other savings 1,722,170 1,618,833 Time deposits 367,716 286,199 Total deposits $ 3,626,153 $ 3,406,430





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 10,324 $ 13,494 $ 29,683 $ 9,244 $ 12,621 Income tax expense 2,787 3,683 7,811 2,391 3,421 Provision for credit losses 600 (700) 3,700 1,010 248 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 13,711 $ 16,477 $ 41,194 $ 12,645 $ 16,290





Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 30,597 $ 31,489 $ 40,499 $ 32,361 $ 32,708 Net interest income 35,162 35,689 34,581 34,315 36,322 Tax equivalent yield adjustment 225 229 303 302 299 Noninterest income 9,146 12,277 47,112 10,691 12,676 Total income 44,533 48,195 81,996 45,308 49,297 Efficiency ratio 68.71% 65.34% 49.39% 71.42% 66.35% Noninterest expense $ 30,597 $ 31,489 $ 40,499 $ 32,361 $ 32,708 Less: Windmark transaction and related expenses — — (4,532) — — Less: net loss on sale of securities — — (3,409) — — Adjusted noninterest expense 30,597 31,489 32,558 32,361 32,708 Total income 44,533 48,195 81,996 45,308 49,297 Less: gain on sale of Windmark — (290) (33,488) — — Adjusted total income 44,533 47,905 48,508 45,308 49,297 Adjusted efficiency ratio 68.71% 65.73% 67.12% 71.42% 66.35%





As of December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Tangible common equity Total common stockholders’ equity $ 407,114 $ 371,716 $ 392,029 $ 367,964 $ 357,014 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (21,744) (21,936) (22,149) (23,496) (23,857) Tangible common equity $ 385,370 $ 349,780 $ 369,880 $ 344,468 $ 333,157 Tangible assets Total assets $ 4,204,793 $ 4,186,440 $ 4,150,129 $ 4,058,049 $ 3,944,063 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (21,744) (21,936) (22,149) (23,496) (23,857) Tangible assets $ 4,183,049 $ 4,164,504 $ 4,127,980 $ 4,034,553 $ 3,920,206 Shares outstanding 16,417,099 16,600,442 16,952,072 17,062,572 17,027,197 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.68% 8.88% 9.45% 9.07% 9.05% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.21% 8.40% 8.96% 8.54% 8.50% Book value per share $ 24.80 $ 22.39 $ 23.13 $ 21.57 $ 20.97 Tangible book value per share $ 23.47 $ 21.07 $ 21.82 $ 20.19 $ 19.57



