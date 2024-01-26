South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $10.3 million, compared to $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.61, compared to $0.78 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.71 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to 224 basis points, compared to 207 basis points for the third quarter of 2023 and 97 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Loans held for investment grew $20.6 million, or 2.8% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to September 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.14% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.12% at September 30, 2023 and 0.20% at December 31, 2022.
  • Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 0.99% annualized, compared to 1.27% annualized for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.27% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $23.47 as of December 31, 2023, compared to $21.07 as of September 30, 2023.
  • The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at December 31, 2023 were 16.74%, 12.41%, and 11.33%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed “well-capitalized”.

Full Year 2023 Highlights

  • Total assets were $4.20 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.94 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • Full year net income of $62.7 million in 2023, compared to $58.2 million in 2022.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $3.62 in 2023, compared to $3.23 in 2022.
  • Loans held for investment grew $266.1 million, or 9.7%, during 2023.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $23.47 at December 31, 2023, compared to $19.57 at December 31, 2022.
  • Return on average assets of 1.54% for the full year 2023, compared to 1.47% for 2022.
  • The Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Windmark Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Windmark”), was sold in the second quarter of 2023 for $36.1 million, resulting in a gain, net of related charges and taxes, of $22.9 million.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While our industry faced significant challenges through the year, we delivered strong results which demonstrates not only the strength of our franchise but also our ability to take advantage of opportunities that lie ahead to drive growth and shareholder value. First and foremost, our community-based deposit franchise grew modestly through the year, despite the significant dislocation that occurred following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the first quarter. Loan demand also remained healthy across our markets while the Fed steadily raised their benchmark interest rate to what is expected to be a peak for the cycle this past December. For the full year, we delivered 9.7% loan growth which highlights both the strength of the Texas economy and our efforts to expand our lending platform with a focus on our metro markets. The credit quality of our loan portfolio also remained strong as we ended 2023 with our classified loans remaining at the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.”

Mr. Griffith concluded, “We also completed the sale of Windmark for a pre-tax gain of $33.8 million. The gain that we recorded positioned us to strategically sell $56 million of investment securities at a loss in a tax efficient manner and reinvest those proceeds into higher yielding loans. Given our strong capital and liquidity position, our Board of Directors authorized a $15 million stock repurchase program in May, which has been exhausted. We repurchased 218 thousand shares during the fourth quarter and a total of 686 thousand shares during 2023. Through the year, our Board has believed that our shares have traded below intrinsic value and we have been aggressive in repurchasing our stock.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $35.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $35.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average yield on loans was 6.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 6.10% for the third quarter of 2023 and 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits was 224 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023, which is 17 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2023 and 127 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest income was $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $56.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $46.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $708 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023, which was comprised of an increase of $1.7 million in loan interest income offset by a decrease of $945 thousand in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was primarily due to an increase of $13.5 million in average loans outstanding and a rise of 19 basis points in the yield on loans. The decline in interest income on other interest-earning assets was predominately a result of decreased liquidity maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Interest income increased $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $273.6 million and higher market interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $9.2 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $20.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense increased $1.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2023 and $12.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of significantly higher short-term interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities, with the increase being mainly comprised of interest expense on deposits. Additionally, interest-bearing deposits grew during the fourth quarter of 2023 versus the compared periods, which also contributed to the higher interest expense.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease of $2.9 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from a reduction in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value began falling late in the fourth quarter. Additionally, originations of mortgage loans held for sale declined $11.8 million due to typical seasonality. The decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a reduction of $2.8 million in income from insurance activities due to the sale of Windmark and a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking revenues as originations of mortgage loans held for sale declined $35.0 million due to higher mortgage interest rates during the period, which has slowed mortgage activity.

Noninterest expense was $30.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $892 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was largely the result of a reduction of $732 thousand in personnel costs, which predominately came from lower mortgage personnel costs as mortgage loan originations slowed as well as lower health care insurance costs. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a reduction of $783 thousand in Windmark-related expenses due to its sale and a reduction of approximately $1.2 million in mortgage noninterest expenses due to the decline in mortgage loan originations.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $2.99 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2022. The $20.6 million, or 2.8% annualized, increase during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 occurred primarily in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a reduction in consumer auto loans. As of December 31, 2023, loans held for investment increased $266.1 million, or 9.7% year over year, from December 31, 2022, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth, occurring mainly in commercial real estate loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $3.62 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $3.41 billion as of December 31, 2022. Deposits increased by $5.5 million, or 0.6% annualized, in the fourth quarter of 2023 from September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, deposits increased $219.7 million, or 6.5% year over year, from December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $974 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.9% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. The quarterly change in total deposits was mostly flat, reflecting a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits of $72.1 million and an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $77.6 million. The year-over-year increase in total deposits is primarily a result of growth of $152 million in brokered deposits in the second and third quarters of 2023 given the overall focus in the banking industry on improving liquidity, as well as organic deposit growth. In December 2023, $12.4 million in subordinated notes with a weighted-average interest rate of 5.75% were redeemed.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $600 thousand, compared to negative $700 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $248 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to organic loan growth and net charge-off activity during the quarter.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.41% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 1.41% as of September 30, 2023 and 1.43% as of December 31, 2022.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of December 31, 2023 was 0.14%, compared to 0.12% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.20% as of December 31, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.05% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $24.80 at December 31, 2023, compared to $22.39 at September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $32.9 million and $8.2 million of net income after dividends paid. The increase in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax increase in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of decreases in long-term market interest rates during the period.

Conference Call

South Plains will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results today, January 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call and conference materials will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.spfi.bank/news-events/events.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed on the investor section of the Company’s website as well as by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13743667. The replay will be available until February 9, 2024.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.spfi.bank and, more specifically, under the News & Events tab at www.spfi.bank/news-events/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect South Plains’ current views with respect to future events and South Plains’ financial performance. Any statements about South Plains’ expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. South Plains cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on South Plains’ expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond South Plains’ control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and any continuation of the recent uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; changes in market interest rates; the persistence of the current inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; regulatory considerations; competition and market expansion opportunities; changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which South Plains’ business and future financial performance are subject is contained in South Plains’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents South Plains files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which South Plains is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and South Plains does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
 (866) 771-3347
 investors@city.bank

South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 As of and for the quarter ended
 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Selected Income Statement Data:              
Interest income$57,236  $56,528  $50,821  $47,448  $46,228 
Interest expense 22,074   20,839   16,240   13,133   9,906 
Net interest income 35,162   35,689   34,581   34,315   36,322 
Provision for credit losses 600   (700)  3,700   1,010   248 
Noninterest income 9,146   12,277   47,112   10,691   12,676 
Noninterest expense 30,597   31,489   40,499   32,361   32,708 
Income tax expense 2,787   3,683   7,811   2,391   3,421 
Net income 10,324   13,494   29,683   9,244   12,621 
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Net earnings, basic 0.63   0.80   1.74   0.54   0.74 
Net earnings, diluted 0.61   0.78   1.71   0.53   0.71 
Cash dividends declared and paid 0.13   0.13   0.13   0.13   0.12 
Book value 24.80   22.39   23.13   21.57   20.97 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 23.47   21.07   21.82   20.19   19.57 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 16,443,908   16,842,594   17,048,432   17,046,713   17,007,914 
Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 17,008,892   17,354,182   17,386,515   17,560,756   17,751,674 
Shares outstanding at end of period 16,417,099   16,600,442   16,952,072   17,062,572   17,027,197 
Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data:              
Cash and cash equivalents 330,158   352,424   295,581   328,002   234,883 
Investment securities 622,762   584,969   628,093   698,579   701,711 
Total loans held for investment 3,014,153   2,993,563   2,979,063   2,788,640   2,748,081 
Allowance for credit losses 42,356   42,075   43,137   39,560   39,288 
Total assets 4,204,793   4,186,440   4,150,129   4,058,049   3,944,063 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,651,952   2,574,361   2,473,755   2,397,115   2,255,942 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 974,201   1,046,253   1,100,767   1,110,939   1,150,488 
Total deposits 3,626,153   3,620,614   3,574,522   3,508,054   3,406,430 
Borrowings 110,168   122,493   122,447   122,400   122,354 
Total stockholders’ equity 407,114   371,716   392,029   367,964   357,014 
Summary Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.99%   1.27%   2.97%   0.95%   1.27% 
Return on average equity (annualized) 10.52%   14.01%   31.33%   10.34%   14.33% 
Net interest margin (1) 3.52%   3.52%   3.65%   3.75%   3.88% 
Yield on loans 6.29%   6.10%   5.94%   5.78%   5.59% 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.14%   2.93%   2.45%   2.03%   1.52% 
Efficiency ratio 68.71%   65.34%   49.39%   71.42%   66.35% 
Summary Credit Quality Data:              
Nonperforming loans 5,178   4,783   21,039   7,579   7,790 
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.17%   0.16%   0.71%   0.27%   0.28% 
Other real estate owned 912   242   249   202   169 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14%   0.12%   0.51%   0.19%   0.20% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.41%   1.41%   1.45%   1.42%   1.43% 
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.08%   0.05%   0.05%   0.09%   0.09% 
                    


 As of and for the quarter ended
 December 31
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Capital Ratios:              
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.68%  8.88%  9.45%  9.07%  9.05%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.21%  8.40%  8.96%  8.54%  8.50%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.41%  12.19%  12.11%  11.92%  11.81%
Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.33%  11.13%  11.67%  11.22%  11.03%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.74%  16.82%  16.75%  16.70%  16.58%

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
    
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                 
Loans$3,019,228 $47,903  6.29% $2,745,595 $38,695  5.59%
Debt securities - taxable 560,143  5,563  3.94%  601,411  4,868  3.21%
Debt securities - nontaxable 157,341  1,032  2.60%  214,011  1,418  2.63%
Other interest-bearing assets 255,454  2,963  4.60%  184,471  1,546  3.32%
                  
Total interest-earning assets 3,992,166  57,461  5.71%  3,745,488  46,527  4.93%
Noninterest-earning assets 156,541        182,088      
                  
Total assets$4,148,707       $3,927,576      
                  
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                 
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,201,190  16,894  3.04% $1,844,551  7,231  1.56%
Time deposits 357,067  3,325  3.69%  305,098  1,027  1.34%
Short-term borrowings 3  -  0.00%  4  -  0.00%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 73,740  981  5.28%  75,938  1,013  5.29%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393  874  7.47%  46,393  635  5.43%
                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,678,393  22,074  3.27%  2,271,984  9,906  1.73%
Demand deposits 1,021,091        1,234,570      
Other liabilities 59,808        71,615      
Stockholders’ equity 389,415        349,407      
                  
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,148,707       $3,927,576      
                  
Net interest income   $35,387       $36,621   
Net interest margin (2)       3.52%        3.88%

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For the Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
            
 Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Yield/Rate
Assets                 
Loans$2,924,473 $176,627  6.04% $2,612,161 $137,957  5.28%
Debt securities - taxable 570,655  21,590  3.78%  594,405  15,010
  2.53%
Debt securities - nontaxable 185,205  4,901  2.65%  216,216  5,733  2.65%
Other interest-bearing assets 223,152  9,973  4.47%  318,862  3,675
  1.15%
                  
Total interest-earning assets 3,903,485  213,091  5.46%  3,741,644  162,375  4.34%
Noninterest-earning assets 176,495        222,544      
                  
Total assets$4,079,980       $3,964,188      
                  
Liabilities & stockholders’ equity                 
NOW, Savings, MMDA’s$2,117,985  55,423  2.62% $1,889,888  13,013  0.69%
Time deposits 321,205  9,564  2.98%  327,289  3,989  1.22%
Short-term borrowings 84  5  5.95%  4  -  0.00%
Notes payable & other long-term borrowings -  -  0.00%  -  -  0.00%
Subordinated debt 75,458  4,018  5.32%  75,874  4,050  5.34%
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393  3,276  7.06%  46,393  1,640  3.54%
                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,561,125  72,286  2.82%  2,339,448  22,692  0.97%
Demand deposits 1,069,280        1,189,730      
Other liabilities 71,102        66,182      
Stockholders’ equity 378,473        368,828      
                  
Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity$4,079,980       $3,964,188      
                  
Net interest income   $140,805       $139,683   
Net interest margin (2)       3.61%        3.73%

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 As of
 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
      
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$62,821  $61,613 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 267,337   173,270 
Securities available for sale 622,762   701,711 
Loans held for sale 14,499   30,403 
Loans held for investment 3,014,153   2,748,081 
Less:  Allowance for credit losses (42,356)   (39,288) 
Net loans held for investment 2,971,797   2,708,793 
Premises and equipment, net 55,070   56,337 
Goodwill 19,315   19,508 
Intangible assets 2,429   4,349 
Mortgage servicing assets 26,569   27,474 
Other assets 162,194   160,605 
Total assets$4,204,793  $3,944,063 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$974,201  $1,150,488 
Interest-bearing deposits 2,651,952   2,255,942 
Total deposits 3,626,153   3,406,430 
Subordinated debt 63,775   75,961 
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393   46,393 
Other liabilities 61,358   58,265 
Total liabilities 3,797,679   3,587,049 
Stockholders’ Equity     
Common stock 16,417   17,027 
Additional paid-in capital 97,107   112,834 
Retained earnings 345,264   292,261 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,674)   (65,108) 
Total stockholders’ equity 407,114   357,014 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,204,793  $3,944,063 
 


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
            
Interest income:           
Loans, including fees$47,895 $38,694 $176,598 $137,954 
Other 9,341  7,534  35,435  23,214 
Total interest income 57,236  46,228  212,033  161,168 
Interest expense:           
Deposits 20,219  8,258  64,987  17,002 
Subordinated debt 981  1,013  4,018  4,050 
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 874  635  3,276  1,640 
Other -  -  5  - 
Total interest expense 22,074  9,906  72,286  22,692 
Net interest income 35,162  36,322  139,747  138,476 
Provision for credit losses 600  248  4,610  (2,619) 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,562  36,074  135,137  141,095 
Noninterest income:           
Service charges on deposits 1,844  1,680  7,130  6,829 
Income from insurance activities 37  2,823  1,515  10,826 
Mortgage banking activities 1,671  2,777  13,817  31,370 
Bank card services and interchange fees 3,167  3,090  13,323  12,946 
Gain on sale of subsidiary     33,778   
Other 2,427  2,306  9,663  14,174 
Total noninterest income 9,146  12,676  79,226  76,145 
Noninterest expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits 17,977  18,703  79,377  86,323 
Net occupancy expense 3,856  4,085  16,102  15,987 
Professional services 1,509  1,945  6,433  9,740 
Marketing and development 880  1,223  3,453  3,614 
Other 6,375  6,752  29,581  28,425 
Total noninterest expense 30,597  32,708  134,946  144,089 
Income before income taxes 13,111  16,042  79,417  73,151 
Income tax expense 2,787  3,421  16,672  14,911 
Net income$10,324 $12,621 $62,745 $58,240 
 


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 As of
 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
       
Loans:      
Commercial Real Estate$1,081,056 $919,358 
Commercial - Specialized 372,376  327,513 
Commercial - General 517,361  484,783 
Consumer:      
1-4 Family Residential 534,731  460,124 
Auto Loans 305,271  321,476 
Other Consumer 74,168  81,308 
Construction 129,190  153,519 
Total loans held for investment$3,014,153 $2,748,081 
 


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 As of
 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
       
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing deposits$974,201 $1,150,488 
NOW & other transaction accounts 562,066  350,910 
MMDA & other savings 1,722,170  1,618,833 
Time deposits 367,716  286,199 
Total deposits$3,626,153 $3,406,430 
 


South Plains Financial, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For the quarter ended
 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Pre-tax, pre-provision income                  
Net income$10,324  $13,494  $29,683  $9,244  $12,621 
Income tax expense 2,787   3,683   7,811   2,391   3,421 
Provision for credit losses 600   (700)   3,700   1,010   248 
                   
Pre-tax, pre-provision income$13,711  $16,477  $41,194  $12,645  $16,290 


Efficiency Ratio              
Noninterest expense$30,597  $31,489  $40,499  $32,361  $32,708 
               
Net interest income 35,162   35,689   34,581   34,315   36,322 
Tax equivalent yield adjustment 225   229   303   302   299 
Noninterest income 9,146   12,277   47,112   10,691   12,676 
Total income 44,533   48,195   81,996   45,308   49,297 
               
Efficiency ratio 68.71%   65.34%   49.39%   71.42%   66.35% 
               
Noninterest expense$30,597  $31,489  $40,499  $32,361  $32,708 
Less: Windmark transaction and related expenses       (4,532)       
Less:  net loss on sale of securities       (3,409)       
Adjusted noninterest expense 30,597   31,489   32,558   32,361   32,708 
               
Total income 44,533   48,195   81,996   45,308   49,297 
Less:  gain on sale of Windmark    (290)   (33,488)       
Adjusted total income 44,533   47,905   48,508   45,308   49,297 
               
Adjusted efficiency ratio 68.71%   65.73%   67.12%   71.42%   66.35% 


 As of
 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Tangible common equity              
Total common stockholders’ equity$407,114  $371,716  $392,029  $367,964  $357,014 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (21,744)   (21,936)   (22,149)   (23,496)   (23,857) 
               
Tangible common equity$385,370  $349,780  $369,880  $344,468  $333,157 
               
Tangible assets              
Total assets$4,204,793  $4,186,440  $4,150,129  $4,058,049  $3,944,063 
Less:  goodwill and other intangibles (21,744)   (21,936)   (22,149)   (23,496)   (23,857) 
               
Tangible assets$4,183,049  $4,164,504  $4,127,980  $4,034,553  $3,920,206 
               
Shares outstanding 16,417,099   16,600,442   16,952,072   17,062,572   17,027,197 
               
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.68%   8.88%   9.45%   9.07%   9.05% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.21%   8.40%   8.96%   8.54%   8.50% 
Book value per share$24.80  $22.39  $23.13  $21.57  $20.97 
Tangible book value per share$23.47  $21.07  $21.82  $20.19  $19.57 

 