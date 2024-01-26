Road Construction and Maintenance Market in North America Poised for Growth: 2023-2028 Outlook Reveals USD 68.1 bn Expansion at 4.51% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Construction and Maintenance Market in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive study focusing on the North American road construction and maintenance market outlines a promising forecast period between 2023 and 2028, with expected expansion by USD 68.1 billion and a CAGR acceleration of 4.51%. This holistic industry analysis lays out key insights into the current landscape, future developments, and core drivers influencing this sector's robust growth trajectory.

Key Insights and Growth Drivers Emerge in North American Market Analysis

The substantive rise of the market is underpinned by several critical factors, including significant investments in road infrastructure projects, the steady increase in the number of automobiles on roads, and the pressing necessity to address aged highway infrastructure. Moreover, with safety increasingly becoming a paramount concern, the surging incidence of road accidents is identified as a key force propelling the market forward.

Segmentation and Emerging Trends in the Infrastructure Realm

In an intricate dissection of market segments, this research identifies new construction, reconstruction, and repair applications as the primary categories, further delineated into highway, street, and bridge types. As we scrutinize the unfolding market environment, revelatory trends emerge; advances in material use and construction technology stand out, as well as a rising wave of partnerships and acquisitions, setting the stage for significant demand.

Vendor Landscape and Futuristic Market Dynamics

The dynamic analysis includes a robust vendor landscape overview, which aids clients in enhancing marketplace command. The report meticulously examines a multitude of leading vendors, all contributing to an intricate, competitive tableau. Preparing for the shift in market dynamics, the study also delves into upcoming trends and challenges that hold the potential to significantly shape market evolution, empowering companies to form strategic maneuvers to capture imminent growth opportunities.

In-depth Analysis Backed by Rigorous Research Methodology

The findings presented originate from an objective blend of primary and secondary research inputs from primary industry constituents. Comprehensiveness, reliability, and accuracy define the resultant data, crafted not only through extensive primary and secondary research but also through a well-grounded analysis of key market parameters including profit, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies.

Market demands analyzed through a blend of primary and secondary research

Competitive landscape detailed with an in-depth vendor analysis

Insightful forecast leveraging qualitative and quantitative market growth indicators

The report demystifies the complex market structure, offering stakeholders a detailed and reliable projection of the North American road construction and maintenance market. This information is invaluable for businesses aiming to navigate the market's unpredictable currents and leverage the positive upswing experienced in the region.

Strategists, investors, and industry professionals now have access to a critical source of industry intel, providing them a strategic edge in an increasingly competitive landscape. With infrastructure robustness in North America at the helm, the market readies itself for a productive and expansive phase marked by innovation and growth.

For detailed industry trends, market size forecasts, and rigorous analysis, the road construction and maintenance market in North America's study is an indispensable resource for entities aspiring to thrive in this vibrant sector.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Acciona SA

ACS Actividades de Construccion Y Servicios SA

Aecon Group Inc.

Bechtel Corp.

Clark Construction Group LLC

EllisDon

Ferrovial SA

Fluor Corp.

Graham Management Services LP

Granite Construction Inc.

GRUPO INDI SA DE CV

Kiewit Corp.

Kokosing Inc.

Ledcor IP Holdings Ltd.

MasTec Inc.

Obayashi Corp.

Rieth Riley Construction Co. Inc.

Skanska AB

The Walsh Group

Tutor Perini Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdlvzw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.