Global Sales Intelligence Market Report 2023: Worldwide Surge in Demand for Real-Time Sales Insights Drives Remarkable Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sales Intelligence Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sales Intelligence Market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.1% through 2028. The rise in demand for real-time sales insights complements the remarkable expansion of the sales intelligence sector, as organizations worldwide continuously seek to amplify their sales strategies through actionable data analytics and automation.

Software Solutions Reign Supreme in Driving Market Domination

Within the multitude of offerings in the sales intelligence domain, the software segment particularly stands out. Enhanced by advanced artificial intelligence, these software solutions are tailor-made to streamline and optimize sales processes, ensuring businesses stay ahead of the curve through sophisticated data-mining techniques and cutting-edge innovation.

Cloud Deployment: A Paradigm for Accessible and Scalable Solutions

A significant market trend is the prevalent adoption of cloud-based platforms, reflecting businesses' preference for modularity and global accessibility. As industries gravitate towards cloud services for their sales intelligence needs, the efficiency and cost-effectiveness these platforms offer solidify their ubiquitous presence in digital business operations.

Analytical Brilliance Powers the Sales Intelligence Advancements

The 'Analytics and Reporting' application segment is propelling the sales intelligence market forward, enabling companies to wield the power of real-time and predictive analytics. This results in sharpened strategic decisions and agile responses to fluctuating consumer demands and market changes.

Regional Dominance and Emerging Trends



The North American region unequivocally leads the charge, buoyed by substantial investments, robust technological infrastructures, and an environment ripe for technological adoption. Businesses across diverse verticals such as BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, and Healthcare harness sales intelligence tools to fuel growth and solidify market presence.

Demand for Actionable Intelligence

Enhanced Automation and Data Integration

Surging Need for Personalization

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Integration

Competitive Landscape and Synergy

The competitive landscape showcases an array of industry players committed to innovation and tailored solutions that meet the rising demands of a varied clientele. As the market gears towards embracing environmentally sustainable practices, companies are honing their focus on not only meeting sales objectives but also embedding corporate social responsibility within their strategic blueprints.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

DiscoverOrg

InsideView

Dun & Bradstreet

LinkedIn Corporation

Clearbit

Lead411

SalesIntel

Adapt.io

UpLead

Apollo.io

Seamless.ai

Gong.io

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqzfko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment