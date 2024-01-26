Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market Outlook to 2028: Rising Adoption of Home Infusion Therapies and Advanced Healthcare Systems Propel Demand

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare industry witnesses a significant surge in the Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market, which is anticipating a robust growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2018-2028. This report provides valuable insights into the critical factors fueling the market expansion, including the rise of home infusion therapies and the emphasis on patient-centric healthcare solutions.

The global intravenous (IV) equipment market was valued at USD 13.57 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 5.27% through 2028.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Market Growth



The global healthcare sector is undergoing a notable transformation as the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders continue to climb. These medical conditions demand advanced and precise IV equipment to manage complex treatment regimens, thus driving the market growth forward.

Technological Innovations in IV Equipment Elevate Treatment Standards

The market benefits from significant technological advancements that are shaping the future of intravenous therapy. Innovations such as smart infusion pumps, safety systems, and wireless technology are revolutionizing how healthcare providers administer treatments, ensuring higher safety and efficacy standards.

Infusion Pumps Lead the Type Segment as Essential IV Devices

Among various types of IV equipment, infusion pumps have emerged as the leading segment, valued for their critical role in delivering controlled and precise medication dosages. Their versatility across a range of treatments makes them a staple in diverse healthcare settings.

Hospitals Dominate the End-User Segment with Comprehensive Medical Services

Hospitals continue to hold the largest market share among end-users, given their extensive scope of services that include emergencies, surgeries, critical care, and specialized treatments. The wide-ranging use of IV therapies in hospital settings underscores the sector's demand for advanced IV equipment.

North America Leads the Regional Market with Robust Healthcare Systems

On a regional front, North America dominates the market, thanks to highly developed healthcare systems in the United States and Canada. The region’s substantial investment in healthcare infrastructure and technology cements its position as a major player in the global IV equipment landscape. This Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market report offers strategic insights into the market's segmented view based on type, end-user, and region. Industry professionals can leverage these findings to understand the prevailing trends and make informed business decisions.

Segmental Insights of the Global IV Equipment Market Shed Light on Various Aspects

IV Catheters to Securement Devices

Administration Sets to Drip Chambers

A range of End-Users including Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

The thorough examination of the market dynamics, including product innovations, end-user demands, and regional growth patterns, is encapsulated in the report. The integration of sophisticated IV equipment across healthcare environments is a testament to the sector's promising future.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

