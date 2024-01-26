UK Glass Bottles and Containers Market Poised for Growth, Forecasted CAGR of 2.94% (2023 - 2028)

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Glass Bottles and Containers Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis capturing the facets of the UK glass bottles and containers market is now accessible, documenting significant progression and a promising forecast spanning 2023 to 2028. This market, which preliminarily logged a volume of 2,190.3 thousand tonnes, exhibits a buoyant trajectory with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.94%, potentially achieving a volume of 2,606.2 thousand tonnes by the close of the forecast period.

The data reflects the persistent inclination towards the utilization of glass as the quintessential material for high-end alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage encapsulation.

Market Dynamics of Glass Packaging

The pursuit of environmentally responsible and safer packaging is amplifying the demand for glass packaging across distinct commodities. Progressive implementations of creative technologies in glass crafting, shaping, and finishing are elevating glass packaging's allure for consumers and enterprises alike. The impetus is also spurred by the burgeoning necessities from the food and beverage sector, inherently inclining towards sustainable solutions.

Competitive Challenges and Emerging Packaging Alternates

Despite the market's growth, the intensifying adoption of alternate packaging materials such as plastics, metals, and paper, coupled with technological advancements in plastic production, are reshaping the competitive landscape. The UK market is encountering a shift influenced by increased government-endorsed initiatives to amplify recycled plastic utilisation within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Beverages: The Premier End-user Industry Segment

Beverages, especially in the realm of spirits and wines, remain the leading industry in the end-user segment of the UK glass bottles and containers market. The inert nature of glass ensures impeccable preservation of taste and aroma, amplifying its preference. In parallel, the wine sector observed an uptick in demand for alternative bottle sizes during the pandemic, while the thrust for environmentally considerate packaging is nudging sectors towards lighter and more eco-efficient glass solutions.

Flint Glass: Dominating the Colour Spectrum

In the architectural pantheon of glass colors, flint glass or transparent glass continues to secure the lion’s share, predominantly driven by consumer predilections to visually assess products pre-purchase. However, the challenges in procuring high-quality clear glass cullet for manufacturing underscore the complexity in maintaining the qualitative aspirants of flint glass production.

Strategic Industrial Movements

The market, characterized by its fragmented nature, is witnessing strategic maneuvers by key industry players, as evidenced by Ardagh Glass Packaging - United Kingdom’s recent endeavors to build an environmentally sustainable and efficient furnace. Such initiatives reflect the industry's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and bolstering sustainable practices.

The insights revealed in the market analysis incorporate dynamic factors steering the growth, encompassing the adoption trends and the disparate use of glass packaging in the beverages sector. The projection of the UK glass bottles and containers market ascertains its integral role in advancing the sustainable packaging dialogue and signifies its enduring relevance within the packaging sector.

Additional Insights:

Sector growth fuelled by eco-friendly preferences and evolving consumer behaviours.

A market landscape informed by innovation and sustainability.

Strategic industry developments and their pivotal impact on the market.

Thorough market estimate calculations and valuable analyst support.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Verallia Packaging (Verallia SA)

Ciner Glass Ltd

O-I Glass Inc.

Ardagh Group SA

Glassworks International

Gaasch Packaging

Berlin Packaging

Vidrala SA

Beatson Clark

Stoelzle Flaconnage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag611y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment