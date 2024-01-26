Fish Powder Global Market Report 2024: Focus on Aquaculture and Functional Foods - Long-term Forecast to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Powder Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fish powder market has recently undergone a comprehensive analysis, revealing insights into its burgeoning size, diverse applications, and promising opportunities. As a critical ingredient for various sectors including aquafeed, dietary supplements, and cosmetics, fish powder is gaining traction worldwide for its nutritional benefits and functional properties.



The market research elaborates on the dominance of Asia-Pacific as the largest contributor to the fish powder industry in 2023, with emphasis on the substantive growth expected in Europe during the forecast period. The report encompasses detailed analyses of market dynamics, technological advancements, and key players' strategic endeavors.

Significant traction in the application of fish powder in functional foods and the aquaculture sector has been recognized. The inclusion of fish powder in food and beverages as a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids and essential micronutrients fulfills the modern consumer's quest for health-enhancing ingredients.



The report asserts the vital role of technological innovations in advancing the fish powder market. Recent developments, such as the adoption of aeration technology in fish farming to reduce emissions, demonstrate the industry's move towards sustainable and efficient practices.



Internationally renowned companies have made headlines with strategic moves aimed at sustainability and meeting the growing demands of the pet nutrition sector. These include introductions of alternatives like omega-3-rich algae-based powders and acquisitions expanding the range of high-quality sustainable fish ingredients.



The report encapsulates the competitive landscape, spotlighting the efforts of major players to cultivate market dominance through innovation and sustainability. These advancements suggest a dynamic market trajectory influenced by evolving consumer preferences, sustainability concerns, and progressive industrial practices.



By delivering robust statistics and forecasting future market scenarios, the fish powder market research serves as an essential resource for stakeholders across industry verticals seeking strategic insights to navigate the emerging trends and seize opportunities for growth.

Key Highlights of the Fish Powder Market Report

Projected growth from $8.22 billion in 2023 to an impressive $11.52 billion by 2028, realizing a CAGR of 6.9%.

In-depth segmentation by type, application, and geography, offering clarity on current trends and future potentials.

Analyzed influence of rising health consciousness and preference for natural products on market expansion.

Technological advancements in sustainable aquaculture practices bolstering market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Omega Protein Corporation

Daybrook Fisheries Inc.

Cermaq Group AS

Kodiak Fishmeal Company

Pesquera Exalmar SAA

Nissui Corporation

Pesquera Hayduk S.A.

Oceana Group Limited

Dalian Longyuan Fish Meal Co. Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Marvesa Holding N.V.

Tecnológica de Alimentos S.A.

Croda International plc

Sursan Su Urunleri AS

Alaska Seafood International LLC

Pelagia AS

Scanbio Marine Group AS

Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd.

Sardina D.O.O.

Novofood SA

Qingdao Future Group

Havsbrún

Norebo Holding AS

TripleNine Group A/S

United European Seafood Traders PTE LTD.

Balticovo AS

Scoular Company

GC Rieber Oil AS

Austral Group SAA

FF Skagen A/S

GC Rieber Oils AS

