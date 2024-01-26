Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Termination of Purpose Energy Transition Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), in its capacity as manager and trustee of Purpose Energy Transition Fund (Ticker: CLMT) (the “Fund”), announced today that it would terminate the Fund effective on or about March 28, 2024 (the “Termination Date”).



The decision to close the Fund was driven primarily by the Fund’s relatively low assets under management, which has made it difficult to manage the Fund efficiently in accordance with its intended investment objectives. As a result, the termination, in the view of Purpose, is in the best interest of unitholders.

Purpose will redeem all of its issued and outstanding ETF units, Series A units, Series F units and Series I units of Purpose Energy Transition Fund (the “Units”).

The redemptions for Purpose Energy Transition Fund will be made in accordance with the terms of the Fund’s master declaration of trust dated October 7, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time.

The redemption price payable for the Units will be an amount equal to the net asset value per share of the applicable series or class on the Termination Date and will be payable to unitholders on or about April 2, 2024.

It is anticipated that the ETF units of Purpose Energy Transition Fund will be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about March 25, 2024 (the “Delisting Date”), at the close.

Effective as of the market close on the date hereof, Units of the Fund will no longer be available for purchase, including any purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan. Holders of ETF units of the Fund may continue to trade such Units until the Delisting Date.

As stated above, the effective date of termination of the Fund is expected to be on or about March 28, 2024. If you still hold a position in the Fund at 4:00 pm EST on the Termination Date, your position in the applicable Fund will be liquidated, with the proceeds either deposited into your account or a cheque mailed directly to you or to your dealer, nominee, or intermediary, depending on your account registration. If you hold Units, there may also be tax implications to any disposition of your holdings. We strongly urge unitholders to contact their financial advisors to discuss the financial and tax implications associated with the redemption of their Units and the termination.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $19 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

