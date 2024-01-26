White Goods Global Market Report 2024: Industry Poised for Remarkable Growth in Asia-Pacific & Integration of Smart Home Technologies - Long-term Forecast to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "White Goods Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for white goods is set to experience significant momentum, according to a comprehensive industry research publication recently added to our database. Profound insights into the white goods industry reveal an imminent expansion, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecasted through 2024 and beyond.

Emphasizing a surge in demand for smart home appliances and a notable shift towards e-commerce for purchasing large domestic devices, the white goods market stands as a testament to technological integration and consumer convenience. Enhanced cleaning devices are among the highlighted segments, reflecting the market's quick adaptation to evolving cleaning requirements in contemporary households.

Key Highlights from the White Goods Market Research

Rapid Expansion: Market predictions indicate a leap from $659.62 billion in 2023 to an impressive $990.08 billion by 2028, underpinned by a steadfast CAGR of 8.5%.

Market predictions indicate a leap from $659.62 billion in 2023 to an impressive $990.08 billion by 2028, underpinned by a steadfast CAGR of 8.5%. Smart Appliance Adoption: Connectivity and automation are driving forces, with a significant percentage of consumers seeking to ease their workload via intelligent household appliances.

Connectivity and automation are driving forces, with a significant percentage of consumers seeking to ease their workload via intelligent household appliances. E-commerce Growth: Brick-and-mortar stores are being complemented, and in many cases, surpassed by online retail platforms, as evidenced by the uptick in e-commerce sales figures.

Brick-and-mortar stores are being complemented, and in many cases, surpassed by online retail platforms, as evidenced by the uptick in e-commerce sales figures. Innovative Cleaning Solutions: The market is responsive to the need for time-efficient cleaning, introducing products like the Dreame H12 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner and robot cleaners.

The market is responsive to the need for time-efficient cleaning, introducing products like the Dreame H12 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner and robot cleaners. Refrigeration Technology Advancement: Companies are launching new refrigerator series catering to precise industry requirements for medical storage and vaccine preservation.

Further market analysis uncovers the remarkable growth trajectory of the Asia-Pacific region, slated to be the fastest-growing market in the white goods sector. North America currently holds the largest region title, showcasing the geographical diversity and potential within the industry.

The white goods market is critical to various sectors, fulfilling the demand for air conditioners, dishwashers, freezers, kitchen stoves, and other home appliances. It encapsulates the value of goods sold by manufacturers at the factory gate and includes related services provided.

This latest publication is an authoritative source for businesses, investors, and professionals seeking to comprehend the changing dynamics of the white goods industry. It presents an in-depth examination of market trends, future projections, and strategic insights that are imperative for informed decision-making in the sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Blue Star Limited

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Videocon Industries Limited

Amica Wronki Spólka Akcyjna

Arçelik A.S.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Candy Hoover Group S.r.l.

Dacor Inc.

Daewoo Electronics Corporation

AB Electrolux

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Limited

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

General Electric Company

Groupe SEB

Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Liebherr-International AG

Miele & Cie. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Siemens AG

Smeg S.p.A.

Sub-Zero Group Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Vestfrost Solutions A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6patz3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.