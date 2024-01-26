$25.88 Billion Enterprise Portal Market Outlook, 2028: Advancements in AI & Cloud-based Solutions Drive Development

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Portal Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise portal industry was valued at USD 12.05 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 25.88 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 12.7%. The market has seen significant growth across various industry verticals, propelled by advancements in digital transformation, remote work trends, and collaborative technologies. As businesses worldwide continue to adapt to the dynamic digital landscape, the demand for robust and secure enterprise portals is on an upward trajectory, ensuring centralized access and seamless collaboration within organizations.

Key Drivers Underpinning Market Expansion

Remote Work and Digitalization: With the surge in remote work necessitated by the global pandemic, enterprise portals have become critical in supporting remote teams. Their value in facilitating secure, streamlined access to enterprise resources is irreplaceable, fostering a culture of continuous productivity and collaboration.

With the surge in remote work necessitated by the global pandemic, enterprise portals have become critical in supporting remote teams. Their value in facilitating secure, streamlined access to enterprise resources is irreplaceable, fostering a culture of continuous productivity and collaboration. Technological Innovations: Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and mobile technologies are shaping the future of enterprise portals. These technologies improve user experiences, enhance security measures, and offer scalable solutions catering to the mobile workforce.

Innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and mobile technologies are shaping the future of enterprise portals. These technologies improve user experiences, enhance security measures, and offer scalable solutions catering to the mobile workforce. Data-Centric Decision Making: The emphasis on data analytics and real-time insights is increasing the strategic importance of enterprise portals. These platforms offer unprecedented capabilities in data management, aiding informed decision-making and driving business optimization.

Regional Market Insights



The North American region represents a significant share of the market, leading the charge in enterprise portal technology adoption. This is largely attributed to the region's strong technological infrastructure, early digital adoption, and stringent regulatory standards promoting advanced data security and privacy protection.

Emerging Trends in Enterprise Portal Arena

Cloud-based Enterprise Portal Adoption: A significant shift towards cloud-based portals is evident as organizations seek more agile, flexible, and cost-effective options.

A significant shift towards cloud-based portals is evident as organizations seek more agile, flexible, and cost-effective options. Personalization and Enhanced User Experience: Enhanced UX and personalized content delivery are becoming paramount, aiming to mirror the intuitive and engaging experiences users have grown accustomed to.

Enhanced UX and personalized content delivery are becoming paramount, aiming to mirror the intuitive and engaging experiences users have grown accustomed to. Integration with AI and Machine Learning: AI and ML integrations are transforming enterprise portals into more intelligent and adaptive platforms, with capabilities like predictive analytics and personalized content recommendations.

Challenges and Considerations



As the market advances, several challenges emerge, such as the complexity of integrating disparate systems into cohesive portals, the nuances of user adoption, and change management. Security concerns and the need for scalable solutions also present ongoing hurdles that businesses must navigate to leverage the full potential of enterprise portals.

Market Segmentation Overview



The market analysis delves into various segments including collaborative portals, application portals, and enterprise content management services. Each segment's contribution to the overall market is examined, highlighting their pivotal roles in the contemporary Enterprise Portal ecosystem.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Liferay, Inc.

Alfresco Software, Inc.

Hyland Software

OpenText Corporation

PegaSystems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z6hqp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment