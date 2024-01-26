Overhead Cranes Global Industry Report 2024: Market Set to Surge with Advancements in Automation and Infrastructure Development - Long-term Forecast to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Overhead Cranes Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for overhead cranes, leveraging automation and a burgeoning construction industry, is poised for strong growth, according to the latest comprehensive market analysis report added to our extensive research portfolio. This in-depth exploration of the overhead cranes landscape provides invaluable insights into the industry's current status and forward-thinking trends, catering to a wide spectrum of end-use sectors including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

Regional Spotlight: Asia-Pacific Dominates with North America Projected for Rapid Growth



Asia-Pacific held the crown as the largest regional market for overhead cranes in 2023. Meanwhile, North America is estimated to experience a swift ascent during the forecast period. The report provides an expansive geographic analysis, encompassing vital markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as incorporating a detailed assessment of the overhead cranes landscape in countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Market Dynamics: Efficiency and Environmental Considerations Propel Growth



With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, the market for overhead cranes is anticipated to expand significantly into 2028.

Key factors driving this growth include the adoption of electric and hybrid cranes for eco-friendly operation, a push towards lightweight and compact crane constructs, the burgeoning e-commerce and logistics industries, demand for customized crane solutions, and advancements in autonomous crane operations.

Electric and hybrid overhead cranes lead the charge towards environmentally-conscious operations, with prominent companies deploying innovative technologies to meet the green initiatives.

Industry focus on custom solutions and compact designs provides versatile applications, enhancing the market's appeal across a diverse range of sectors.

The expansion of e-commerce logistics demands efficient material handling equipment, thrusting overhead cranes into the spotlight for warehousing entities.

Trends toward automation and smart technology integration continue to influence market development, as evidenced by the increasing incorporation of advanced materials and fleet management systems.

This meticulously compiled report is designed to deliver a complete overview of the overhead crane market's future trajectory. Highlighting the importance of innovation and strategic acquisitions in the market - the report notes recent endeavors from major industry players to enhance operational efficiencies and expand product offerings, all contributing to the market's upward momentum.

Scope and Methodology



The report provides an authoritative, factory gate value-based market size assessment, along with an extensive analysis of the overhead cranes sector, encompassing sales of workstation cranes, top-running, and under-running cranes. The values stated account for revenues earned by manufacturers or creators, inclusive of related services packaged with the goods, laying out a clear understanding of the market from a revenue standpoint.

