Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2023 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $5.8 million, or $2.10 per basic common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.97 per basic common share for the year ended December 31, 2022.



The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on February 12, 2024, to common stockholders of record on February 5, 2024.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “This past year was a difficult year for us as we dealt with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, which started in March 2022 and continued into 2023. These 11 rate increases significantly impacted our deposit and loan balances. We experienced a loss of deposits as customers used funds deposited with us to pay for the increases in food and energy as a result of inflation. We also lost some deposits, as competitors were offering high-rate CDs, which we were not willing to match. Loan production was down substantially from prior years as higher rates kept many borrowers on the sidelines and caused us to be highly selective in granting new loans. The instability in the economy negatively impacted our customers, our communities, and our Bank. We have taken actions like selling securities at a loss to improve future earnings without significantly impacting current capital. As we move into 2024, we are still operating under an uncertain economic environment. We will continue to seek opportunities to enhance profitability and increase shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights

Year-to-Date Net Income increased $3 million from December 31, 2022.

Net Income was negatively impacted by a $1.8 million loss from the sale of fixed income securities.

The Year-to-Date Net Interest Margin decreased from 2.90% to 2.63% as funding costs increased 1.17% while the yield on earning assets increased .66%, when compared to year-to-date December 2022.

Total assets were $1.3 billion, loans, net, were $910 million, and total deposits were $996 million at December 31, 2023.

The loan portfolio contracted $18 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2022.

Residential mortgage loan balances decreased $5 million and commercial real estate loan balances decreased $12 million.

Securities available-for-sale decreased $42 million primarily due to the sale of $30 million of fixed income securities.

To reduce earnings volatility, Marketable Equity Securities were reduced by $8 million during the year.

Stockholders’ Equity increased $9 million compared to December 31, 2022, the result of an increase in Net Income and an increase in the market value of the securities available-for-sale.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.31% compared to 0.23% at December 31, 2022.

Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.34% compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2022.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2023 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of January 25, 2024, was $18.70.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest and Dividend Income $ 13,317 $ 11,579 $ 51,577 $ 39,917 Interest Expense 5,038 2,237 17,040 4,307 Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,279 9,342 34,537 35,610 Provision for Loan Losses (405 ) 750 (405 ) 1,800 All Other Noninterest Income 1,436 1,324 4,971 3,662 Noninterest Expense 7,532 7,837 31,562 32,020 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 2,588 2,079 8,351 5,452 Loss on Securities Available-for-Sale, net (1,871 ) - (1,871 ) - Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 194 2,937 (115 ) (2,708 ) Income before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 911 5,016 6,365 2,744 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (150 ) 1,097 594 69 Net Income $ 1,061 $ 3,919 $ 5,771 $ 2,675 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,061 $ 3,919 $ 5,771 $ 2,675 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.39 $ 1.42 $ 2.10 $ 0.97





12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,290,467 $ 1,302,602 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 68,887 26,520 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 246,756 288,576 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 2,589 10,586 Loans Held-for-Sale - 208 Loans, Net 909,781 918,170 Total Liabilities 1,217,230 1,238,166 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 734,741 817,305 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 133,100 125,257 Certificates of Deposit 127,726 119,079 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 55,353 78,793 Short-Term Borrowings 15,000 55,000 Long-Term Borrowings 110,000 - Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 73,237 64,436 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.63 % 2.90 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.90 3.24 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.63 0.46 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 26.62 $ 23.42 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 22.83 19.63 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 Capital Ratios for the Bank Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.33 % 8.15 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 14.44 13.47 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 14.44 13.47 Total Risk-Based Capital 15.70 14.72

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.