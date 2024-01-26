Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2023 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

| Source: Northway Financial Inc. Northway Financial Inc.

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $5.8 million, or $2.10 per basic common share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.97 per basic common share for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on February 12, 2024, to common stockholders of record on February 5, 2024.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “This past year was a difficult year for us as we dealt with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, which started in March 2022 and continued into 2023. These 11 rate increases significantly impacted our deposit and loan balances. We experienced a loss of deposits as customers used funds deposited with us to pay for the increases in food and energy as a result of inflation. We also lost some deposits, as competitors were offering high-rate CDs, which we were not willing to match. Loan production was down substantially from prior years as higher rates kept many borrowers on the sidelines and caused us to be highly selective in granting new loans. The instability in the economy negatively impacted our customers, our communities, and our Bank. We have taken actions like selling securities at a loss to improve future earnings without significantly impacting current capital. As we move into 2024, we are still operating under an uncertain economic environment. We will continue to seek opportunities to enhance profitability and increase shareholder value.”  

Financial Highlights

  • Year-to-Date Net Income increased $3 million from December 31, 2022.
  • Net Income was negatively impacted by a $1.8 million loss from the sale of fixed income securities.
  • The Year-to-Date Net Interest Margin decreased from 2.90% to 2.63% as funding costs increased 1.17% while the yield on earning assets increased .66%, when compared to year-to-date December 2022.
  • Total assets were $1.3 billion, loans, net, were $910 million, and total deposits were $996 million at December 31, 2023.
  • The loan portfolio contracted $18 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances decreased $5 million and commercial real estate loan balances decreased $12 million.
  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $42 million primarily due to the sale of $30 million of fixed income securities.
  • To reduce earnings volatility, Marketable Equity Securities were reduced by $8 million during the year.
  • Stockholders’ Equity increased $9 million compared to December 31, 2022, the result of an increase in Net Income and an increase in the market value of the securities available-for-sale.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.31% compared to 0.23% at December 31, 2022.
  • Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.34% compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2022.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2023 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of January 25, 2024, was $18.70.
 
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Year Ended
 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022
        
Interest and Dividend Income$13,317  $11,579  $51,577  $39,917 
Interest Expense 5,038   2,237   17,040   4,307 
Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,279   9,342   34,537   35,610 
Provision for Loan Losses (405)  750   (405)  1,800 
All Other Noninterest Income 1,436   1,324   4,971   3,662 
Noninterest Expense 7,532   7,837   31,562   32,020 
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 2,588   2,079   8,351   5,452 
Loss on Securities Available-for-Sale, net (1,871)  -   (1,871)  - 
Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities 194   2,937   (115)  (2,708)
Income before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 911   5,016   6,365   2,744 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (150)  1,097   594   69 
Net Income$1,061  $3,919  $5,771  $2,675 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$1,061  $3,919  $5,771  $2,675 
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.39  $1.42  $2.10  $0.97 
        


  12/31/2023 12/31/2022 
      
Balance Sheet     
Total Assets $1,290,467 $1,302,602 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits  68,887  26,520 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value  246,756  288,576 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value  2,589  10,586 
Loans Held-for-Sale  -  208 
Loans, Net  909,781  918,170 
Total Liabilities  1,217,230  1,238,166 
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  734,741  817,305 
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits  133,100  125,257 
Certificates of Deposit  127,726  119,079 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  55,353  78,793 
Short-Term Borrowings  15,000  55,000 
Long-Term Borrowings  110,000  - 
Junior Subordinated Debentures  20,620  20,620 
Stockholders' Equity  73,237  64,436 
Profitability and Efficiency     
Net Interest Margin  2.63% 2.90%
Yield on Earning Assets  3.90  3.24 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities  1.63  0.46 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $26.62 $23.42 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding  22.83  19.63 
Common Shares Outstanding  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Capital Ratios for the Bank     
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets  8.33% 8.15%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital  14.44  13.47 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  14.44  13.47 
Total Risk-Based Capital  15.70  14.72 
      

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data