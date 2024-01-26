Global Civic Services Industry Analysis Report 2024: Market Anticipates Surge with NGO Expansion and Technology Integration - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civic Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The civic services domain is observing substantial gains, with predictions indicating a leap from $1,123.7 billion in 2023 to an impressive $1,185.45 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5%. These advances reflect a trajectory of consistent growth driven by an amalgamation of factors, such as urbanization, technological advancements, and increasing public consciousness towards sustainability and community welfare.

Continuing the trend of strong growth, the civic services market is set to experience a significant increase through 2024 and beyond. A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, including current trends and future prospects, is presented in the latest market research report added to our expansive collection. The report meticulously examines the multifaceted aspects of the civic services industry, encapsulating data from various categories within the sector.

Civic Services Market Gains Momentum

Asian-Pacific Region Leads the Civic Services Landscape

Delving deeper into geographical performance, the Asia-Pacific region stands out as the major contributor to the civic services market's expansion in 2023. North America follows closely, underscoring its pivotal role in this global sector. The comprehensive report goes further to detail the economic contributions and developments within key participating countries, offering a granular inspection of this global phenomenon.

NGOs and Charitable Organizations: A Central Pillar for Growth

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and charitable entities are forecasted to be significant growth drivers. Their numbers and the global participation in philanthropy are anticipated to burgeon, bringing forth new opportunities for civic engagement and societal betterment.

The valuable insights encapsulated within the report highlight the importance of these organizations in nurturing societal growth, indicating a prospective ascension from $288.97 billion in 2022 to $369.21 billion by 2027.

A pivot towards CRM software, as evidenced by 45% of NGOs, indicates a sector increasingly focused on efficiency and donor relationship management. Technology adoption is set to streamline operations and enhance the impact of services offered.

Key Players Implementing Innovative Solutions

The leading organizations within the civic services market are not resting on their laurels, with key players rolling out sophisticated tools such as Payroll Core to provide top-tier services. This drive towards innovation facilitates a tailored approach that meets the unique needs of intergovernmental and non-profit sectors, thus fortifying the market's foundation.

Expansive Market Coverage

A Glimpse into the Civic Services Sector's Breadth



The research report spans a wide range of civic service categories, from religious organizations to political bodies and unions. Readers gain a holistic view of the sector, complete with trends analysis and market forecasts that are indispensable for understanding current and emerging scenarios.

The market research report delves into the growth drivers and potential hindrances within the civic services market, offering stakeholders a robust foundation for strategic planning.

Communities benefit significantly from the sprouting of charitable acts and actions geared towards the public good, a central tenet underscored by this new research.

The civic services market research report aligns with our commitment to delivering comprehensive and accurate industry analyses. Its addition fortifies our repository, already brimming with insightful data and nuanced market understanding. The report is a must-read for professionals, stakeholders, and entities aiming to navigate the evolving landscape of civic services effectively and strategically.



