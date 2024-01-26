Online Poker Industry Review and Forecast to 2030: Analysis Highlights Texas Hold'em's Dominance and Europe's Market Leadership

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Poker Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online poker landscape has evolved into a robust digital arena where players from across the globe converge for electronic dealings of the iconic card game. With technological advancements enhancing user interaction and gameplay, this market is expected to leap from a substantial revenue of USD 59.35 billion in 2022 to an impressive 155.36 billion by 2030, charting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.14% over the forecast period.

This report dissects key geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, pinpointing market dynamics from 2021 through to 2030. Europe emerges as a standout market, propelled by the sanctioning of online betting activities, bolstered by high disposable incomes and a penchant for leisure pursuits amongst its citizenry.

The report delineates several primary drivers behind the market's growth. Unsurprisingly, the ubiquity of smartphones and tablets has facilitated increased accessibility to online poker games, propelling user engagement. Another catalyst is the magnetic allure of online poker tournaments with their substantial prize pools, attracting a wide array of participants. The strategic use of bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs by online platforms further reinforces player retention and market expansion.

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Blockchain technology stands as a beacon of potential, promising to revolutionize the online poker industry with enhanced security and transactional efficiency.

The continuous reign of Texas Hold'em Poker, lauded for its simplicity and array of variants, such as No Limit and Pot Limit, maintains a significant market share due to its enduring popularity among both novices and seasoned players.

Emerging platforms and payment modes are shaping user experiences, with seamless integration across PCs, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and arcade games, and diversified payment options such as credit cards, debit cards, and net banking.

Company profiles with detailed examinations of product portfolios, revenue analysis, and SWOT analyses contribute to the report's portrait of the marketplace. Featured industry players include PokerStars, GGPoker, 888poker, and Bet365 Group Ltd, alongside emerging platforms that are redefining online poker's future.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 59.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 155.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

PokerStars

GGPoker

888poker

Online Poker/Partypoker

Bovada

Unibet

Zauba Corp.

ACRpoker.eu

Zynga Inc.

Bet365 Group Ltd.

