Welcome to “Planet Navitas” at Premier Power Electronics Conference, APEC 2024

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, invites visitors to experience “Planet Navitas” and collaborate to “Electrify Our World” at APEC 2024 (Long Beach, CA, February 26th-29th, 2024).



Since its inception in 1985, the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) has become the world’s premier event in power electronics, with high-caliber, peer-reviewed technical content from industry and academia. The APEC 2016 keynote by Dan Kinzer, COO / CTO and co-founder, was the public debut for start-up Navitas and GaNFast power ICs.

Following the mission to “Electrify our World™”, the “Planet Navitas” exhibition booth invites visitors to discover how next-gen GaN and SiC technology enable the latest solutions for fully-electrified housing, transportation and industry. Examples range from TV power to home-appliance motors and compressors, EV charging, solar/micro-grid installations, and on to data center power systems. Each example highlights end-user benefits, such as increased portability, longer range, faster charging, and grid-independence, plus a focus on how low-carbon-footprint GaN and SiC technology can save over 6 Gtons/yr CO 2 by 2050.

“APEC is a significant event in the power industry calendar, with an intense schedule of customer discussions on new technologies and systems,” said Mr. Kinzer. “Complementary GaNFast™ and GeneSiC™ portfolios, with comprehensive, application-specific system design support accelerates customer time-to-market with sustainable performance advantages. ‘Planet Navitas’ represents the very real, inspiring implementation of GaN & SiC across the vast $22B/year market opportunity.”

Major technology updates and releases include GaNSafe - the world’s most-protected, most-reliable and highest-performance GaN power, Gen-4 GaNSense Half-Bridge ICs - the most integrated GaN devices, Gen-3 Fast SiC power FETs – for high-power performance, and breakthrough bi-directional GaN for game-changing motor drive and energy-storage applications.

APEC 2024 will take place at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802, with exhibition running from February 26th – 28th. “Planet Navitas” is featured at booth #1353.

Technical presentations:

Tuesday 27 th February “Reducing System Cost with GaN HEMTs in Motor Drive Applications” 8:55am, IS05.2, Alfred Hesener, Sr. Dir. Industrial & Consumer “A High Density 400 W DC/DC Power Module with Integrated Planar Transformer and Half Bridge GaN IC” 10:40am, PSTT02.6, Bin Li, Dir. Applications “An Optimization Method for Planar Transformer Winding Losses in GaN Based Multi-Output Flyback Converter” 11:40am, PSTT01.9, Xiucheng Huang, Sr. Director “Electrify Our World" with Next-gen GaNFast and GeneSiC Power, Dan Kinzer 3:45pm, exhibitor presentation, location: 101B

February Thursday 29 th February “SiC & Package Innovations in Power Modules” 8:30am-11:20am, IS19, Stephen Oliver, Session Chair “GaN Half-Bridge Power IC and AHB/Totem-Pole Topologies Enable 240W, 150cc, PD3.1 Solution with 95.5% Efficiency” 8:55am, PSTIS21.2, Tom Ribarich, Sr Dir. Strategic Marketing “Emerging Applications for Power Electronics” 1:30pm-3:10pm, IS27, Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Session Chair “High-Voltage SiC Optimized for Megawatt Charging in EV Long-haul Trucking” 2:20pm, IS27-3, Stephen Oliver, VP Corp Mktg & IR, and Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Dir. GeneSiC

February

Student Job Fair:

From Los Angeles to Shanghai, careers at Navitas span cutting-edge IC design and innovative applications engineering to pioneering research and ensuring customer success and revenue growth. Meet the experts and join the team! Tuesday, February 27, 1:30pm-5pm, Regency Ballroom ABC of the Hyatt Regency hotel, right next to the Long Beach Convention Center, with Shaun Sandera, Sr. Human Resources Manager



About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped with excellent quality performance, and the industry’s first and only 20-year GaN warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

