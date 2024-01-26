Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Termination of Portland Global Alternative Fund

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (“Portland”) announced today its intention to terminate Portland Global Alternative Fund (the “Fund”) on or about March 29, 2024 and that, effective January 26, 2024, it will not be accepting any further subscriptions for units of the Fund. The Fund’s current net asset level is not economical to maintain.



For further information on Portland or the Fund, please visit www.portlandic.com or contact Client Services at 1-888-710-4242, option #1, or email at clientservices@portlandic.com .