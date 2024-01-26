In-Memory Computing Market Size to Cross USD 52.6 Billion by 2030 Owing to Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis and Increased Adoption of Cloud Computing | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider’s research, as businesses across diverse sectors recognize the transformative potential of in-memory computing , the in-memory computing market is poised for sustained growth.

Market Overview

In-memory computing is a paradigm that relies on keeping data in the system's main memory, as opposed to accessing it from slower disk storage. This approach significantly reduces data retrieval times, allowing for lightning-fast data access and analysis. In-memory computing systems store and process data directly in the computer's RAM, eliminating the latency associated with traditional disk-based storage. Leveraging parallel processing capabilities, in-memory computing allows for the simultaneous execution of multiple tasks, optimizing computational efficiency.

Market Analysis

The global in-memory computing market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by a confluence of factors that underscore its relevance in today's data-driven world. Continuous advancements in technology, especially in terms of memory capacities and processing speeds, have bolstered the capabilities of in-memory computing systems. As hardware becomes more powerful and cost-effective, the barriers to entry for adopting in-memory computing solutions diminish, driving widespread adoption across industries. The exponential growth of big data necessitates advanced solutions for efficient data management. In-memory computing addresses this challenge by providing a high-speed, low-latency environment for handling vast datasets. Organizations leveraging big data analytics are turning to in-memory computing to gain a competitive edge through faster and more accurate insights. In-memory computing plays a pivotal role in enhancing customer experience by enabling businesses to deliver personalized services in real-time. From e-commerce recommendations to personalized content delivery, in-memory computing empowers organizations to tailor their offerings based on individual preferences, fostering customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

TIBCO Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

Fujitsu Limited

Salesforce.com Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

SAS Institute Inc. & Other Players

In-Memory Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 15.2 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 52.6 Bn CAGR CAGR of 16.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

In-Memory Computing Market Trends & Industry Insights

The market is witnessing a surge in the adoption of in-memory databases and platforms, fueled by their ability to accelerate data access and analysis. Notably, advancements in hardware technologies, such as faster RAM and storage systems, contribute to the increased efficiency of in-memory computing solutions. Additionally, the integration of in-memory computing with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning is shaping a future where data-driven insights are not only rapid but also increasingly intelligent. As businesses continue to prioritize speed and agility in their operations, the In-Memory Computing market is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of high-performance, real-time computing solutions.Top of Form

Key Takeaway from In-Memory Computing Market Study

Large enterprises, characterized by their expansive operations and complex data requirements, are increasingly turning to in-memory computing solutions to address their growing computational needs. The ability of in-memory computing to process vast amounts of data in real-time aligns seamlessly with the operational demands of large enterprises. This segment's dominance can be attributed to the need for enhanced performance, scalability, and reduced latency in managing colossal datasets.

The Risk Management Segment is witnessing substantial growth as organizations recognize the need for timely and accurate insights to mitigate potential risks. In-memory computing's ability to process and analyze data at unprecedented speeds positions it as a linchpin in the risk management toolkit, making this segment a key driver in the overall market dynamics.

Recent Developments

Green Mountain Semiconductor , a cutting-edge player in the tech industry, has recently taken a giant leap forward in the realm of artificial intelligence with the unveiling of their groundbreaking AI processor. This innovation marks a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of AI technologies.

, a cutting-edge player in the tech industry, has recently taken a giant leap forward in the realm of artificial intelligence with the unveiling of their groundbreaking AI processor. This innovation marks a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of AI technologies. d-Matrix has recently made the tech investment landscape by securing an impressive $110 million in Series B funding. The company's focus on making generative AI commercially viable aligns with the growing recognition of the potential applications of AI in various sectors, ranging from creative endeavors to business optimization.

Market Dynamics Analysis

In the ever-evolving landscape of information technology, the in-memory computing market stands as a dynamic and transformative force, driven by a myriad of factors shaping its trajectory. Among the key drivers propelling the growth of in-memory computing is the insatiable demand for real-time data processing capabilities across industries. The exponential increase in data volumes, coupled with the need for instant insights, has fueled the adoption of in-memory computing solutions, enabling organizations to extract actionable intelligence at unprecedented speeds. Furthermore, the rise of data-intensive technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning has heightened the demand for in-memory computing, as it provides the necessary speed and responsiveness for these advanced applications. However, the market is not without its set of challenges and restraints. One notable challenge is the substantial investment required for implementing and maintaining in-memory computing infrastructure. The high costs associated with acquiring and deploying the necessary hardware and software can act as a deterrent for some organizations, especially smaller enterprises with budget constraints. As with any technological advancement, there are inherent threats that cast shadows on the optimistic horizon of the market. One such threat is the rapid pace of technological obsolescence, with newer and more efficient solutions emerging continuously.

In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions In-Memory Database (IMDB) Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) In-Memory Data Grid (IMDG) Data Stream Processing

Services Professional Services Consulting System Integration and Implementation Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Application

Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Sentiment Analysis

Geospatial/GIS Processing

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Analysis

Supply Chain Management

Others

By Vertical

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & eCommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defence

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertaiment

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America has emerged as a frontrunner in the in-memory computing market, owing to the region's robust technological infrastructure and early adoption of cutting-edge solutions. The presence of major market players in the United States, such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation, has significantly contributed to the market's growth. Europe is witnessing a surge in demand for real-time analytics, driving the adoption of in-memory computing solutions across various sectors. The European Union's focus on digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives has propelled the integration of IMC to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid economic growth, leading to increased investments in advanced technologies, including in-memory computing.

Impact of Recession

The recession has compelled organizations to reevaluate their IT budgets, leading to stringent spending constraints. In-memory computing solutions, known for their high-performance capabilities, often require substantial investments. As businesses tighten their financial belts, the demand for in-memory computing solutions may experience a temporary downturn. Despite the economic downturn, certain industries are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives to stay resilient. The In-memory computing market, with its real-time processing capabilities, can play a pivotal role in supporting such transformations. Vendors can leverage this opportunity by positioning their solutions as enablers of efficient and agile digital operations.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation, by Component

9. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation, by Deployment

10. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size

11. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation, by Application

12. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation. By Vertical

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

